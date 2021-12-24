ION Receives Notice on Continuous Rating Standards from





HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it has received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating that the company is not in compliance with the Continuous listing standards set forth in section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. ION is considered inferior to the criteria established by the NYSE for continued listing because its average market capitalization has been less than $ 50 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and at the same time, its last equity. reported were less than $ 50 million. The Company intends to submit a plan that demonstrates its ability to bring the Company into compliance with continuous listing standards within six months. During the six-month period, the Company’s shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to its continued compliance with the plan and other NYSE continuous listing standards. We have already started preparing our plan to restore NYSE compliance as our business continues to improve from industry lows and are reviewing our strategic alternatives as announced on September 15, 2021, said Chris Usher, president and CEO of ION. During this time, we will work in cooperation with the NYSE to return to compliance. About ION Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to energy markets and offshore maritime operations, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data. , software and distinctive analytics. Learn more ationgeo.com. The information contained in this document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements which do not are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect many assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation’s products and services price pressure decrease in demand changes in oil prices agreements made or honored by OPEC members and others. oil-producing countries to maintain COVID-19 pandemic production levels the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring operations; political, enforcement, regulatory and currency risks; the outcome or changes, if any, of our review of various strategic alternatives; and the impact on our liquidity in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. For more information on these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021, and our Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, on June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, filed on May 6, 2021, August 12, 2021 and November 3, 2021, respectively. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. deposited during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement.

