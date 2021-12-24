Christmas and Boxing Day: What’s Open and Closed in PEI





Many businesses and services in Prince Edward Island will be closed over Christmas and Boxing Day. Due to public holidays falling on weekends, some may also have days off on Mondays and Tuesdays. Restaurants and bars can stay open during the holidays, but it’s a good idea to check with your favorite spot before going out for dinner, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing hours of operation and capacity. . As well as on December 25 and 26, some businesses will also be closed or have reduced hours on December 24. And something to remember if respiratory symptoms do appear: Islanders looking for a COVID-19 test may not be able to get one on Christmas Day. The COVID-19 testing clinics in Borden-Carleton, Slemon Park and Charlottetown will close at noon on December 24 and will remain closed on Christmas Day. The Charlottetown clinic will reopen at 8 a.m. on Boxing Day. More details on test run hours can be found here . Here is a list of what is open and closed for some of the Island’s main businesses and utilities: Provincial offices, including Access PEI locations but excluding liquor and cannabis stores, will close December 24 at noon and reopen December 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside close on December 24 at noon and reopen regular hours on December 29.

All Atlantic supermarkets will close at 5 p.m. on December 24 and will remain closed for the weekend.

Sobeys, Foodland and Co-ops will all be closed on Christmas and Boxing Day. On December 24, Sobeys stores will close at 5 p.m. Foodland and Co-op closing times vary by store, but all stores will be open until at least 3 p.m.

All Murphy’s pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Some, including Summerside, Cornwall, Kensington, Stratford, Parkdale, Queen Street and West Royalty, will reopen on Boxing Day.

PEI Liquor Control Commission stores and PEI Cannabis stores will close on December 24 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed throughout the weekend. They will reopen on Monday.

Confederation Court Mall will close December 24 at 4 p.m. and reopen on Monday. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed on Christmas Day, but open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boxing Day.

The rest of the Island’s Shoppers Drug Mart stores will be open on both days, with most closing at 6 p.m. The 403 University and Kinlock Plaza stores will be open from December 26 at 10 p.m.

County Fair Mall will close on December 24 at 5 p.m. and reopen on December 27. Lawton’s Drugs store will be closed on Christmas, but will reopen Boxing Day from noon to 5 p.m.

Royalty Crossing, Charlottetown’s former mall, will close December 24 at 5 p.m. and will remain closed throughout the weekend.

Island Waste Management drop-off centers will be closed on Christmas Day. Regular curbside pickup will continue as normal on December 27.

T3 Transit buses will not run on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Canada Post will not be offering service from December 27 to 28 in lieu of weekend holidays.

