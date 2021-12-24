Elizabeth Holmes trial jury concludes first week of deliberations without verdict





After more than 20 hours of deliberation over three days this week, the jury of eight men and four women concluded their deliberations on Thursday, shortly after 3 p.m. local time. The jury is due to resume its deliberations on Monday morning.

Earlier Thursday, jurors expressed interest in how the former CEO and founder of Theranos presented investors when dealing with the failed blood test startup.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, Judge Edward Davila read a memo from the jury asking to hear the audio recordings that were first shown earlier in the trial. In the tapes, during a call with investors in late 2013 when Theranos sparked interest in a new funding round, Holmes made statements about the benefits of his company’s blood tests, his work with military and pharmaceutical companies. and its emphasis on time to evolve its commercial footprint. She also spoke about the finances of the company.

Theranos investor Bryan Tolbert said he taped the call before his company, Hall Group, decided to invest an additional $ 5 million in the business, on top of his investment. initial $ 2 million in 2006. Hall Group’s 2013 investment underpins one of the wire fraud charges Holmes faces.

As the audio clips play, some the jury members could be seen taking many notes. Holmes, wearing a purple dress, purple mask and suit jacket, sat upright as the clips aired. Her mother and her partner were both in the courtroom. The note marked the jurors’ first request to review the trial evidence. (The jury had previously asked if they could bring the jurors’ instructions home before a day off for court this week. The request was denied.) Holmes has once been hailed as the next Steve Jobs for his lofty promises to invent technology that could accurately and reliably test a range of conditions using just a few drops of blood. She now faces 11 federal fraud charges over allegations she knowingly misled investors, doctors and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money and prevent Theranos from dying. ‘to fail. If convicted by the jury, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000 plus restitution for each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. The high-profile trial began over three months ago, and much of that time was spent on the government’s case and the 29 witnesses it called to testify. According to eyewitness accounts, Holmes perpetuated the alleged fraud through misleading statements about his startup’s work with pharmaceutical companies and the military. While the jury ultimately heard Holmes firsthand when she appeared as the last of three defense witnesses, the 2013 audio recording was the first time jurors heard her infamous voice. The government first released audio recordings of the investor appeal in late October, before the jury asked to hear it again on Thursday. “We built the business around our partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and our contracts with the military where we could deploy our framework and help them expedite clinical trials and in the other for extreme use situations. in trauma and other areas where there was a great value proposition, ”Holmes said in the recordings. She also noted the possibility of using Theranos’ blood testing technology on medevac helicopters to “alter survival rates.” She added: “We worked a lot there. We also worked a lot with the Special Operations Command.” Under oath, Holmes said the Theranos devices had never been deployed to Afghanistan, during military medical evacuations or for use by soldiers, despite conversations and aspirations to do so. Many witnesses in the government affair testified that they had been told some variation of this and were impressed with it. Towards the end of his testimony, which took place over seven hearing days, Holmes said his goal during conversations with potential investors was to set a broad vision for Theranos. “These were people who were long-term investors, and I wanted to talk about what this company could do in a year, in five years, in ten years,” she said. “They weren’t interested in today, tomorrow or next month. They were interested in what kind of change we could make.”

