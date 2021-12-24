Biden administration rejected an October proposal for free rapid tests for the holidays

The fury with which public health experts greeted Psakis’ comments reflected their long-standing frustration with an administration that they believe has focused almost entirely on vaccinating the American public at the expense of other critical aspects of the response, injection of vaccines. in arms abroad to make high-quality masks widely available. The rapid testing push, in particular, appears to have run up against the unique challenges of tackling COVID-19 in the 21st century United States. The difficulties include a regulatory glove designed to control devices for exquisite sensitivity, rather than public health utility; a medical fiefdom in which physicians tend to view patient test results as their only to pass on; and a hint of policy, however rudimentary, that too many rapid tests could somehow signal suspicious Americans that they could fight their way through the pandemic and skip vaccinations altogether. It is undeniable that [the administration] took a vaccine-only approach, said Dr Michael Mina, a strong advocate for rapid testing who attended the October White House meeting. The US government has not supported the notion of testing as an appropriate mitigation tool.

Faced with a terrifying wave of omicrons, a stampede of vacation travel, and images of Americans waiting in hour-long test lines from Brooklyn to Miami on Tuesday, Biden finally announced his administration would do what many experts had asked since the early days. of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Giving Americans a Self-Diagnosis. The federal government will launch a website next month where individuals can request free rapid tests that will be mailed to their homes. This plan requires 500 million test kits that the administration has not yet purchased.

The administration has been focused on expanding testing from the very beginning, said Dr Tom Inglesby, who will become a senior testing adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response team in January. . Vanity Lounge. It has always been a major pillar of the process. When Biden took office, there were no rapid home COVID tests on the market; there are now 13. And the monthly supply has almost quadrupled since the end of the summer. The administration has invested more than $ 23 billion in expanding testing, increasing manufacturing capacity and improving genomic sequencing, according to Mara Aspinall, co-founder of Arizona State University’s Biomedical Diagnostics Program. .

But the president’s announcement on Tuesday struck many experts as an example of too little, too late, as stated by Dr Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, Calif. a Substack Tuesday article. Topol called the plan to make 500 million free rapid tests available next year completely inadequate, writing: We need billions of them and have been needing them for over a year to help prevent the spread, as has been validated and used in many countries around the world.

The White House, in baseball terms, was playing small ball. When it comes to quick tests, they cheer the players on.

Critics say the Biden administration was slow to act on the testing, in part because it saw vaccination as the best way out of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assured Americans in early summer that once vaccinated, they could throw off their masks and forgo testing. These claims were quickly proven to be false as revolutionary infections increased. We are putting all of our eggs in the vaccine basket and it is not enough, said Dr Jay Wohlgemuth, chief medical officer at Quest Diagnostics. Vanity Lounge.

Three experts who interacted with the White House came to believe that the Biden administration had deprioritized rapid testing, in part out of fears that people would opt for it instead of getting vaccinated. As one expert said, it was clear that they believed that people who did not want to be vaccinated might like a rapid test without conditions. The White Houses Tom Inglesby said the administration has always been committed to both: in our analysis, they are not in competition with each other. They are not zero sum.

It belongs to a small but determined group of advocates to say that rapid tests are an essential strategic tool and should be pursued as vigorously as vaccinations. Chief among them is Dr Michael Mina, who until recently worked as Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and as Medical Director molecular virology diagnostic associate at Brigham and Womens Hospital. . He is now the Scientific Director of a Miami-based diagnostics company, eMed.

His journey began as early as January 2020, when he clearly saw that Boston was going to need COVID tests that it didn’t have. He applied for funding from Brigham and Womens Hospital to build a test. They thought it was a joke, he said of some hospital pathology officials.

So he went to the Broad Institute, got approval to use their sequencing platform, and helped establish what has become a stupendous testing lab there. From the Broad, he returned to Boston’s top hospitals, including Brigham and Womens, Tufts Medical Center, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to offer the Broads new testing capability as an additional resource. The setback I have had has been amazing and quick, he said. There were pissing contests everywhere, as medics scrambled to protect their territory by performing in-hospital tests.