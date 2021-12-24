European stock markets: investors monitor omicron’s evolution

LONDON’s European markets ended the day in mixed territory after a restricted trading session on Christmas Eve, with traders keeping a close eye on the latest developments around the omicron Covid variant.

London’s FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.2%, while the French CAC ended down 0.3%. Markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland were closed to mark the Christmas holidays.

It comes as market participants juggle concerns over coronavirus restrictions and tighter central bank policy with signs that the highly mutated omicron strain of the virus is milder than earlier variants like the Delta.

New studies in South Africa and the UK this week suggest that omicron has a reduced risk of hospitalization and serious illness.

According to South African research, which is not peer reviewed, people infected with omicron are 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital compared to other variants. However, the authors said that could be in part due to higher immunity in the population, while South African health officials cautioned that the data should not be extrapolated to all countries.

A separate study in Scotland, also not peer reviewed, suggests that omicron is two-thirds less likely to be hospitalized compared to delta. The British Health Safety Agency confirmed the results on Thursday, saying that a person with omicron was 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital.

Governments are looking for clues as to the seriousness of the new variant, which is spreading to many countries much faster than previous mutations. Authorities fear that the health care system will come under enormous pressure during the winter period amid what is now the fourth wave of infections.

Traders are also weighing the potential for a liquidity squeeze in 2022, with the Federal Reserve aiming to aggressively cut its massive stimulus package and three rate hikes.

The Bank of England is also taking a hawkish approach, becoming the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank appears to be more cautious.

In Asia, markets were mixed on Friday. Some major markets in the region, including Hong Kong and Singapore, close early for Christmas Eve.

US markets are closed Friday for the Christmas holidays.

In corporate news, HSBC announced that it had purchased the mutual funds arm of Indian firm L&T Finance Holdings for $ 425 million, with the aim of capitalizing on the growing Indian asset management market. Shares of the UK lender edged up on the news.