Groups Find Ways To Offer Free Christmas Meals In Nova Scotia Amid Tightening COVID-19 Restrictions





Groups and businesses that have pledged to give Nova Scotians free Christmas dinners are not allowing new public health restrictions to get in the way of their generosity. While collection limits are in effect, organizations say they will offer take-out and delivery options for people looking for a hot meal. Souls Harbor Rescue Mission, which works with people who are homeless or suffering from addictions, will present people with gifts and stockings, as well as serve a traditional turkey dinner on dec. 24 in Halifax, Truro and Bridgewater. They will also be serving chowder on Christmas Day at their branches in Halifax and Bridgewater. “For people who live in shelters or in tent cities, how do you make it really look like Christmas without some kind of gathering?” Said Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbor Rescue Mission. “This is what we are able to provide here with the traditional meal service… and if they have to eat it on the sidewalk, there are always people around who take care of them, love them. “ Michelle Porter is the CEO of Souls Harbor Rescue Mission, an organization she co-founded with her husband. (Michelle Porter) Porter says those who serve and prepare the food will be staff and other board members rather than volunteers in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. And while there are few places available for a sit-down dinner, Porter says people are welcome to come and grab their meals. Elsewhere in Halifax, the Brunswick Street Mission will organize a dinner on Christmas Eve, consisting of chicken or ham with sweet potato, green vegetables, stuffing, sauce, rolls and a dessert to take away. Take-out turkey dinners and chocolate will also be available on December 24 at Shelter Nova Scotia on Cunard Street. The Jamieson Irish Pub on Cumberland Drive in Dartmouth will continue a decades-old tradition of hosting a community Christmas dinner on December 25, although this year it’s all take-out. “I grew up in this community so giving back is definitely something I want to do and want to keep doing,” said Crystal Robbins, pub owner. ” It’s truly pleasent. My children have also been volunteering for a few years. Joan’s Table, an evening meal program in Spryfield, will also provide Christmas dinners for residents of Herring Cove Apartments, a supportive living unit offered by Shelter Nova Scotia. Porter said the act of giving and serving is what makes it look like Christmas. “We are truly unable to provide any of these services without the generous support of Nova Scotians,” she said. MORE BEST STORIES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/free-christmas-meals-tighter-covid-restrictions-1.6297013 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos