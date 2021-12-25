Medcolcanna Organics Inc.Announces Listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Delisting of Common Shares of The NEO





Bogota, Colombia – (Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2021) – Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (NEO: MCCN) (“Medcolcanna“,”MCCN“or the”Society“), an integrated Canadian medical cannabis company with operations in Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to own the common shares of the Company (“Ordinary actions“) listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the”CST“). Accordingly, the Company has also submitted a request to Neo Exchange Inc. (the”NEO“) to voluntarily delist the common shares of NEO. The Company will list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the”CST“) effective from the opening of trading on December 30, 2021. The common shares are expected to be delisted from Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO“) at the close of business on December 29, 2021 and will begin trading on the CSE under the symbol” MCCN “at the opening bell on December 30, 2021. No action is required from shareholders under of this listing change. information about the Company, please visit www.medcolcanna.com. Management of the company is excited about the prospect of listing the common shares on the CSE and the opportunities it offers to its investors, as the company pursues the continued development of its business activities, including the pursuit of its operations in the United States as part of its business and the value it expects to deliver to its shareholders. In addition, the Company expects that being listed on a junior stock exchange will help reduce the costs of regulatory compliance for the Company and allow it to preserve its capital while continuing to undertake its growth process and its development. path to financial self-sufficiency. ABOUT MEDCOLCANNA Medcolcanna is an integrated Canadian medical cannabis company, with fully licensed operations based in Colombia. Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has facilities in optimal growth locations, positioning the company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market. The story continues Medcolcanna uses advanced organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high quality products. The company’s scalable production model and network of global pharmaceutical partnerships ensure that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry. If you would like to receive press releases by email as soon as they are published, please sign up here: https://medcolcanna.com/contact-us/ or write to [email protected]. Additional information about Medcolcanna can be found on its website at www.medcolcanna.com Medcolcanna Investor Relations Contact: Chris Reid, Chief Financial Officer

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogot, Colombia

Telephone: +571 642-9113

Email: [email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using expressions such as ” expects “or” does not expect “,” is expected “,” anticipates “or” does not anticipate “,” plans “,” budget “,” planned “,” plans “,” estimates “,” believes “or” intends “or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results” may “,” could “,” would “,” could “or” will “be considered to have taken place or be reached) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered to be subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the results to differ materially. actual results and future events of those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals for any proposed transaction, including those discussed herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Medcolcanna assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, as they change, except as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108469

