Nova Scotia reports 611 new cases as province urges people to keep rapid tests

While Nova Scotians have been encouraged to use rapid COVID-19 tests as a precaution, the province is now asking people to use available resources sparingly as the Omicron variant continues to cause an increase in the number of cases .

The province announced 611 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first day in more than a week that Nova Scotia failed to set a new record for the number of daily cases.

Among the new cases, 393 are in the central zone, 60 cases are in the east zone, 59 cases are in the north zone and 99 cases are in the west zone.

Fifteen people are hospitalized, one since Thursday and four are in intensive care.

There are approximately 4,266 active cases. Provincial labs performed more than 8,897 tests on Thursday.

The province said there was a new case at Parkstone Enhanced Care in Halifax. In total, two residents and two staff members tested positive. No one related to the house is hospitalized.

There is no change in the current hospital epidemics.

In a press release Friday, the province said it was changing its approach to testing and the way cases are handled due to the growing number of cases.

The province distributed more than one million rapid tests this month. But now, rapid tests should only be used when people show symptoms or are identified as close contacts.

“No one should be using these precious resources every few days just to feel safe… We need to use these resources wisely given the current epidemiology,” said Dr. RobertStrang, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia. , in the press release.

“For at least the next few weeks, everyone should limit socialization to their cohesive group of 10, which includes their own household, so it shouldn’t be necessary to do a lot of testing for social occasions.”

Strang said anyone who needs a COVID-19 test will always be able to get one.

On Friday and over the Christmas weekend, people with symptoms or considered close contact will be able to book PCR tests if appointments are available in their area.

If not, they should use a rapid test, available at pop-up sites in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Additional pop-up locations and mobile public health units will be available elsewhere in the province from next week.

Only certain people who are close or have symptoms will be able to make an appointment for a PCR test. (SRC)

Changes to follow-ups

The province also said public health will not provide follow-up contact to some people who test positive.

Anyone who was tested between December 15 and 21 will not receive a follow-up call and the notification they have received confirming their result will be their only contact with public health.

If their symptoms worsen, they should call 811 or 911.

Most people will now receive their positive test result via automated email. Anyone tested in December. 21 can expect the following:

An email from Public Health. Those with a valid Nova Scotia health card will receive their result along with further instructions. A text message from Public Health. People with a mobile phone will receive an SMS notification to confirm that they have tested positive. A call from Public Health. Someone will call to gather and provide additional information and assistance.

When people test positive on a rapid test, they should notify public health.

They should send the following information to [email protected]:

Their name.

Date of Birth.

Medicare card number, if they have one.

Contact information.

They must also follow instructions for people who test positive, which includes notification of close contacts.

New testing strategy

Starting Monday, people who are in close contact or have symptoms will need to complete the online self-assessment to find out what type of test they need.

Most people will be asked to make an appointment to get a quick test to take to a testing center.

People eligible for a PCR test include people who:

Are at risk of serious illness.

Live or work in a gathering setting.

Essential to the proper functioning of the health system.

Domestic travelers, shift workers, and specialist workers who are not fully vaccinated and require negative tests may also schedule PCR.

People 50 and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are noweligible to receive their booster injections.

New COVID-19 case numbers will not be reported on Christmas Day.

The province has renewed its state of emergency, which will come into effect on Sunday at noon.

Coast Guard vessel faces epidemic

The Canadian Coast Guard reports positive cases of COVID-19 aboard the CCGS Jean Goodwill, which is moored in Dartmouth.

Stephen Bornais, spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said in an email Friday that affected employees are isolating themselves and rapid tests are underway.

No one was hospitalized and the exact number of positive cases was not provided. For those who tested positive, Bornais said some were asymptomatic and others had mild to moderate symptoms.

The vessel is currently non-operational and access is restricted.

“When a vessel is taken out of service, the Canadian Coast Guard will prioritize programs and use other vessels to ensure continued search and rescue coverage,” said Bornais.

Atlantic Canada Case Numbers

New Brunswick reported 265 new cases on Friday. A person aged 70 to 79 in the Saint John area has died from COVID-19. There are 34 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 85 new cases on Friday. There are now 389 active cases in the province. One person is hospitalized.

Prince Edward Island reported 40 new cases on Friday. The province now has 198 active cases and no hospitalizations. The province said it is also limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic individuals, close contacts and those who have tested positive beforehand with a rapid test or at a point of entry.

