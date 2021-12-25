Opinion: Santa Claus gives you interesting chances of a stock rally





Just like the real Santa Claus, the Santa Claus rally only arrives at Christmas. That hasn’t stopped Wall Street from attributing every hike to Saint Nick over the past six weeks. I’m afraid his name has been taken in vain more times than You Know Who. But the only period in December when the stock market has an above-average chance of rising begins after Christmas. I base this conclusion on the average gain of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.55%

starting the first trading session after Christmas and continuing until the second trading session in the new year. In most years, this period includes six trading sessions. (In defining Santa’s rally this way, I’m following the example of Stock Traders Almanac.) As you can see from the attached graph (above), the DJIA since its inception in 1896 has grown 77% of the time during this Santa rally period. The odds of increasing over all other six-day periods in the calendar are 56%. The difference between 56% and 77% is statistically significant at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use to determine whether a model is authentic. Plus, as you can see from the graph, there is an impressive consistency to this post-Christmas rally. It doesn’t matter if stocks are increasing in December (before Christmas) or since the start of any given year. The average gain of the DJIA during this period is also remarkable. Taking into account all the years since 1896, including the few years that there was no Santa Claus rally, the Dow Jones rose an average of 1.49% after Christmas until the second trading day. January. This compares to an average gain of 0.16% over all other six-day periods in the calendar. Why Santa Claus only visits after Christmas You shouldn’t bet on a seasonal pattern like the Santa Claus rally, however, unless there are good theoretical reasons why it should exist. Simple statistical significance is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition to justify a transaction. However, such a theoretical justification seems to exist in the case of the gathering of Santa Claus. The period after Christmas represents the confluence of three distinct patterns that have been independently documented by researchers: The month-end effect, in which the stock market tends to perform better in the last two days of each month and the first two days of the following month.

The end of year effect, which is similar to the end of the month effect.

The pre-holiday effect, in which the stock market tends to perform well before the stock market holiday. Keep in mind, however, that even with statistics and theory on its side, the Santa Claus rally is no guarantee. Even if the future looks like the past, there is still a 23% chance that the stock market will not behave well after Christmas. Only you can decide whether these odds warrant a year-end bet. Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. Its Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/santa-claus-bestows-attractive-odds-of-a-rally-in-the-stock-market-11640194646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos