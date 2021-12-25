Returning to the NWT from outside the territory? Don’t expect to get a COVID-19 rapid test

As he returned home to the Northwest Territories after two weeks of work in Fort McMurray, Alta., Ernest Tonka was eager to take a rapid COVID-19 test as soon as he could.

Tonka wanted to be as safe as possible before visiting her mother, who lives in an elder’s home.

But when he got to the border, workers at the checkpoint told him he couldn’t take a quick test.

The COVID-19 test for returning travelers to the NWT is available under the following conditions:

If you are going to a small community.

If you are an essential worker in Hay River, Inuvik, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Norman Wells or Fort Simpson.

If you are not completely immune to COVID-19.

If public health staff told you to get tested.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The government also sent 4,000 boxes of rapid tests 20,000 individual tests in total to the airports in Yellowknife and Inuvik. Each traveler coming through these airports is invited to take a test on the day of arrival, and another 72 hours later.

But Tonkais is fully immune, is not an essential worker in the NWT, and is not returning to a small community. In addition, he drove in the territory rather than flying, so he does not qualify.

“So I said ‘okay I don’t need a test?’” Tonka recalls. “And they said, ‘No. You can go to your house, but watch yourself.'”

Ernest Tonka (left) visits his 91-year-old mother after returning from Alberta to the Northwest Territories. Tonka tried to take a COVID test before surrendering, but was told he was unqualified. (Ernest Tonka)

“It’s like a free pass”

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said anyone returning to the territory should keep their gatherings small, limit high-risk activities, and wear a properly fitted mask in social settings for at least the first 72 hours. after their return.

When he returned home, Tonka said he called the Northwest Territories Health and Human Services Authority (NTHSSA), who said he didn’t even need a test before. to visit his elderly mother because he had both vaccines.

“It’s like a free pass,” Tonka said.

And if he is happy to be vaccinated, he admits that “even if you receive your two vaccines, you are not cured, it is not a cure”.

He was particularly worried about the possibility of contracting a breakthrough infection in Fort McMurray as cases in Alberta are on the rise again.

“In [Fort] McMurray, people don’t wear masks, ”he said. “You get on a bus, people don’t wear masks. People say that [Fort] McMurray is safe and the people are well protected there, but they are not. “

Slide through the cracks

Currently, NTHSSA website says “testing capacity is being sorted out to ensure it is best used to manage the current COVID-19 outbreak, limit the spread and ensure individuals are released from isolation “.

But Tonka said he believes the current system leaves too many people through the cracks, especially if they enter territory by car.

“I still feel uncomfortable with the way I entered the Territories. My way of thinking is that when I get to the territory at the border, everyone comes from outside, from [Fort] McMurray, from anywhere when they get to the border they should get COVID[-19] test there, ”he said.

“Why am I allowed to enter the Northwest Territories without being tested at the border?” “

A COVID-19 inspection stopped just north of the Northwest Territories-Alberta border on November 13, 2020. (Walter Strong / CBC)

Dr Kami Kandola, chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories, said bringing rapid COVID-19 tests to the territory’s land borders presents different logistical challenges than distributing them at airports.

“The problem with rapid tests is that they can’t be frozen, so it’s difficult to distribute them to these checkpoints,” she said.

The majority of COVID-19 rapid tests the Northwest Territories has received from the federal government must be stored and transported at temperatures between 2 and 30 ° C, according to manufacturers’ technical specifications.

According to federal government data, as of December 10, the NWT had received nearly 210,000 COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government. So far, less than a quarter of these tests have been distributed across the country.