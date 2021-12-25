Business
Changes to Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 Testing Program Begin Next Week – Halifax
Nova Scotia will make changes to its COVID-19 testing program and case management system next week, as the province continues to report a high number of infections caused by the Omicron variant.
During the pandemic, the province encouraged its residents to get tested regularly, with more than a million rapid tests distributed across the province in December alone.
Nova Scotia sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases with almost 700
However, in light of the rapid increase in the number of cases, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health has said it is time to change the strategy for rapid testing and laboratory PCR testing.
“We have limited resources for lab testing, and we also have a limited supply of rapid tests over the next few weeks. We need to use these resources wisely given the current epidemiology, ”said Dr. Robert Strang in a provincial statement.
“Our priority for PCR testing must be on the people most vulnerable to disease and the people who are necessary for the proper functioning of our healthcare system. But anyone who needs a COVID-19 test will get one. “
Nova Scotia tightens restrictions before vacation as COVID-19 continues to spread
The statement said rapid tests should now be used primarily when a person is showing symptoms or is identified as close contacts. Strang noted that collection limits have now been capped at a cohesive group of 10 people, “so it shouldn’t be necessary to do a lot of testing for social occasions.”
Starting Monday, December 27, those who are in close contact with a COVID-19 case or who have symptoms will need to complete the form online self-assessment to find out what type of test they need and to make an appointment.
“Most Nova Scotians who are in close contact or who have symptoms will be asked to make an appointment to get a quick test to take to a testing center,” the statement said.
Reactions to Nova Scotia Changing Its COVID-19 Testing Strategy
“Only certain people who are close contacts or who have symptoms will be asked to make an appointment for a PCR test at a testing center. This includes people who are at increased risk of serious illness, live in assembly places, are admitted to hospital, or are integral to the functioning of the health system. “
The only other people who can book a PCR test are domestic travelers who are not fully vaccinated and need two negative test results to stop isolating themselves in Nova Scotia, and shift and specialist workers who do not. are not fully vaccinated and must be tested up to three times in the province.
People who test positive on the rapid test should notify public health by emailing their name, date of birth, health card number and contact information to [email protected] They should also inform their close contacts and isolate themselves.
Changes to follow-up
In a separate statement, the province said public health continues to experience delays in tracking Nova Scotians who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“To focus on supporting detailed follow-ups in priority settings such as long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities, health care facilities and shelters, Public Health will not provide follow-up to some people who test positive for COVID-19, ”he said.
Anyone who was tested for COVID-19 between December 15 and 21 will not receive a follow-up call from Public Health, he said, aside from the notification confirming the result of his test.
People are asked to follow the provincial directives after testing positive for COVID-19. If symptoms worsen, they should call 811 or 911.
Those who tested COVID-19 on December 21 and beyond can expect an email, text and call from public health.
“Long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities, healthcare facilities and shelters, which have undergone testing during this time and have not heard from public health should go through their regular processes. notification to public health, “the statement said.
