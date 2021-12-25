The stock market has not been as choppy in December since 2018. Here is the setup for the last week of the year.

What started out as a lump of coal has turned into a giveaway for bullish investors: a record for the S&P 500 Index to end the week before the Christmas holidays.

But if you have understood this market, you are among the few.

On Monday, the scene on Wall Street may have looked to many investors as former UFC Champion Tyron Woodleys’ week ended last Saturday in his contest against YouTube star-turned-fighter Jake Paul :

In the case of Wall Streets, the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a host of other concerns, including the impending monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, replaced Pauls’ devastating blow in the sixth round, leveling the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.55% ,

the Nasdaq COMP composite index,

+ 0.85%

and the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.62%

during a bruising session last Monday to start the shortened vacation week. US markets were closed on Friday for Christmas.

However, this is how some investors may think the week has ended, with spectacular aplomb shown by a stock market that seemed so recently destined to be downsized in the closing weeks of 2021.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 Index posted its 68th record at the close of 2021, ending the week up 3.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a gain of 4.4% and the Nasdaq Composite a recorded a more daily gain of 0.7% after falling more than half to correction level at its lowest point during the volatile trading period.

Dow Jones data analysts observed that the Monday high on a weekend record for the S&P 500 also occurred on July 19, when the index fell 1.9% to end the week at a record high.

More generally, December’s volatility has so far been overwhelming. It was the most choppy since 2018, the last time interest rate hikes were on the table at the Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones Market Data





And the so-called Santa Claus rally, a seasonally bullish period in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the New Year, has yet to begin. This is if Santa Claus deigns to distribute additional gifts after the twinkle of the last three sessions.

Leuthold Group analysts write that since 1972 the Santa Claus rally has produced an average S&P 500 gain of 1.26%, 60 basis points below the average for Santa Claus rallies from 1928 to 1972.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, confirmed that there is an overwhelming tendency for the market to recover during this period, although it is not clear what to attribute the uptrend to other than Old St. Nick himself.

But we didn’t come here to marvel at the Santa Claus rally but rather at the tirelessness of this market.

Nothing has changed in market dynamics other than investors’ ability to tone down negative headlines, including omicron-centric ones and the outlook for inflation in the years to come. Data on Thursday showed that the 12-month increase in the US PCE Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, jumped to 5.7% in November from 5% the month before. This is the highest rate since 1982.

Wolf Richter of the popular financial blog Wolf Streets seemed as confused as many have been about the politics of the Federal Reserve in a recent column.

Inflation is skyrocketing even as this Fed still squeezes short-term interest rates close to 0% and continues to print money by hand, albeit less than two months ago. And the Fed has finally quashed its ludicrous claims that this inflation, caused by historic huge amounts of money printing and interest rate suppression, is only temporary and due to bottlenecks and chains. supply.

via WolfStreet.com





The Fed announced in mid-December that it was cutting its bond purchases at a faster pace, and projections by members of the central bank policy panel recently point to three interest rate hikes in 2022. The move was intended to deflate some of the uptrend in the markets, but investors continue to view the Fed’s hawkish policy fulcrum as accommodating.

Are fears about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 disease unwarranted because vaccines and remedies can treat it? Are people just too tired to consider the impact of blockages and mobility restrictions? Has inflation peaked or is it already embedded in stocks and bonds? Who knows?

Jeremy Siegel, renowned finance professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNBC on Thursday that he expects the Fed to hike rates about eight times from its current range of 0% to 0.25% for the benchmark rates.

Believe it or not, we need to hit 2% on federal funds, Siegel speculated in a conversation with the business news channel. Professor de Wharton has always seen the possibility that stocks could post weak double-digit gains, even if the Fed needs to be more aggressive.

Stocks are always the place to be, Siegel said. He said a value spin is what the bets will play in 2022 as investors position themselves for higher borrowing costs in an environment of high-priced large-cap and growth-oriented investments.

What’s new for New Years week?

Monday

No US economic data expected.

Tuesday

S&P Case-Shiller U.S. Home Price Index for October at 9 a.m. ET

Wednesday

International Merchandise Trade, preliminary report for November at 8:30 a.m.ET

While waiting for the home sales index for November at 10 a.m.

Thusday

Initial unemployment benefit claims for the week ended December 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Chicago PMI for December 9:45 a.m.

Friday

No government data expected in New Years Day observation

U.S. stock markets operate at regular times

U.S. bond market closes early at 2 p.m. ET

Read: Is the stock exchange open on Christmas Eve? New Year’s Eve? Here are the next holiday trading hours.