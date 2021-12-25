“The biggest reason to stay bullish is because of millennials”: Tom Lee of Fundstrat sees S&P 500 skyrocket 313% by 2029





Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images The stock market is on track for a decade-long bull market driven by the rise of millennials, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

Lee said the S&P 500 could reach 19,349 by 2029 as America’s most populous generation enter their prime earning years and form families.

Lee’s sky-high price target for the S&P 500 represents a potential upside of 313% and a CAGR of 20%.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. While Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has bullish expectations for 2022, forecasting a return of at least 11% for the S&P 500, it is his long-term outlook that is particularly striking. In a presentation to clients on Tuesday, he explained how Millennials are set to fuel a decade-long equity bull market as America’s most populous generation enters their peak earning years and begins to train. families. “The main reason to stay bullish is because of millennials,” Lee explained, noting that stocks exploded when baby boomers and millennials entered the 30-50 age bracket. He said the S&P 500 could reach 19,349 by 2029, which is a potential rise of 313% from current levels. A surge to this level would translate into a compound annual growth rate of 20%, well above the historical stock market average of 7% to 10%. Lee’s bull thesis is supported by the fact that many mega-capitalized companies were founded today by business leaders who were in their 30s at the time, including Costco, Home Depot, Cisco, and Oracle, among others. . Additionally, US patent grants tend to increase when the US sees an increase in its 30- to 50-year-old population, indicating that innovation is strong. The millennial generation overtook the baby boomers in terms of population size around 2015, and the most populous age in America right now is around 31 years old. Lee tracks demographics as it tends to serve as a leading indicator to identify potential ups and downs in the stock market. He noted that the number of adults between the ages of 30 and 50 declined until 2008, as the Great Recession set in. This age group is expected to accelerate through 2026, and the number of millennials in that range won’t slow down until the early 2030s, according to Lee. “The demographics of the United States are becoming a tailwind… so we have ahead of us this 14 year window where we have a demographic tailwind… if that happens, we will still have a very strong bull market ahead of us” , he said. Fundstrat

