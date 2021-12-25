Walmart is closed but Starbucks, McDonald’s are open

If you were going to go to Walmart to buy a last christmas present or forgotten ingredient, think again.

This year, Christmas is one of two days that the world’s largest retailer is closing all of its stores in the United States. The majority of retailers nationwide are also closing for the holidays, including Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Home Depot and more.

There are a few exceptions. Most Walgreens and CVS stores will be open as well as several convenience stores including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Sheetz and Cumberland Farms.

Many large restaurant chains, including Olive Garden, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-Awill also be closed on Saturday, but many Starbucks, McDonald’s and Dunkin ‘stores will be open, as well as IHOP, Denny’s and Waffle House.

Is Walmart closed Christmas 2021?

Yes, all Walmart stores are closed for Christmas, a longstanding tradition. But since the pandemic, it’s not the only day of the year that stores are closed. Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row after having been open on the holiday since the late 1980s.

Stores will reopen on Sunday December 26 with normal hours. For most stores, the hours are 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Costco closed Christmas, New Years

Costco traditionally remains closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The clubs will also be closed on New Years Day.

Is Target open at Christmas?

No, Target stores are closed this Christmas and stores will be closed every Thanksgiving in the future, a decision announced in November.

Stores open Christmas 2021

Hours may vary and not all locations will be open. In some cases, store websites haven’t been updated to reflect holiday times, so call your nearest location or check your apps before you go.

7 eleven

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will close between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

ARKO Corp convenience stores(Brands include EZ Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Casey General Store: Shops and kitchens open at 10 a.m. Christmas.

Circle K

CVS

EG America (understandCumberland Farms,KwikShop,QuikStopand Turkey Hill)

Giant food: Hours vary.

Instacart: Delivery will be available “based on the hours of operation of most local retailers in the majority of markets where Instacart operates,” the company told USA TODAY.

Love’s travel stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickCheck: Stores open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but most fuel locations are open 24 hours a day.

Save a lot: Varies, most locations are closed at Christmas.

RaceTrac

Rite Help

Safeway: Some locations will be closed, while others will close between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sheetz

speed track

Travel Centers of America

Come on: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens

Wawa

Other open shops:Other stores, gas stations and convenience stores are also expected to be open.

After Christmas, sales start on Sunday

While there has been less holiday merchandise available this year due to supply chain constraints, expect to find post-Christmas sales starting Sunday with markdowns while supplies last. Bath & Body Works will also begin its semi-annual sale with up to 75% off selected items.

Be prepared for long lines back on Sunday and the following days, as some seek to swap or return unwanted gifts.

Restaurants open Christmas 2021

The following restaurant chains have selected locations open to some extent. Some dining rooms may be closed and many may have a more limited menu or only take out and delivery.

Check with your nearest location before you go as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites don’t have updated vacation hours, so call ahead or check the apps for more information.

Applebee’s: Some restaurants nationwide will be open on Christmas Day, but hours may be reduced.

Louie Bar: Open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Baskin robbins

Benihana

Wild buffalo wings: A few selected sports bars are open and hours vary depending on location.

Denny’s

Domino’s: Many locations are closed, but the store locator includes Christmas hours for some locations.

Fire station submarines

Golden Corral

Sirens

Group house

TOGETHER

Panda express: Some restaurants open.

Dad johns: some locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed, but a few restaurants open in the late afternoon over Christmas, the company told USA TODAY.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Starbucks

Texas from Brazil

TGI Fridays: Varies, but some locations open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Waffle restaurant

More restaurants:Some local and regional chains will be open at Christmas and restaurants located in hotels are often open on public holidays.

Dunkin ‘and Starbucks open on Christmas day

ManyDunkin ‘andStarbuckspitches will be open for holidays but expect hours to be limited.

Fast food restaurants open at Christmas: McDonald’s, Burger King and more

Not all locations will be open. Fast food chain apps let you order ahead, get discounts, and check schedules.

from Arby

Burger King

Mcdonalds

Chicken camper

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Metro: Restaurants are individually owned and operated, so hours may vary by location.

Wendy’s: Varies, but the fast food chain told USA TODAY that most locations operate on their regular hours.

