De Blasio administration and partners to give 3,700 gifts to young people in New York City this holiday season

The vacation initiative led by NYC Service, in conjunction with other city agencies, leverages municipal government volunteers and private sector partnerships to distribute giveaways throughout the city

NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chief of Services Laura Rog today announced that Christmas greetings for more than 3,700 New York City children and youth have been granted by more than 2,000 government volunteers municipal, including the mayor, and the private sector at the seventh edition of the Snowflake Gift Secret Initiative.

“Secret Snowflake is a testament to the generous and generous spirit of New Yorkers. The holidays can be a tough time for young people in our city, but New Yorkers have shown once again how powerful we are when we work together to help those in need, ”said Major Bill de Blasio. “I would like to thank all the volunteers, City agencies and businesses who have made donations to young people and children who need it most for their tremendous efforts.

Secret Snowflake mobilizes City and private sector employees as volunteers to respond to letters from children and youth referred by City agencies. Since 2014, Secret Snowflake has fulfilled the vacation wishes of more than 19,000 New York City children and youth, ranging from one month to 18 years old.

“2021 presented another year of extraordinary challenges, and NYC Service is proud to once again support young people, their families and their caregivers this holiday season,” said Director of Services Laura Rog. “We appreciate the continued commitment of our business partners and City staff in responding to over 3,700 letters this year, and the generosity they have shown once again. Our city is at its best when residents come together to support each other, and their volunteer efforts are especially important this time of year.

NYC Service has partnered with the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), Department for the Aging (DFTA), Department of Education (DOE), Department of Homeless Services (DHS), Human Resources Administration (HRA) , the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the Mayor’s Office to End Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to collect letters from children and youth served by their agencies ahead of the holiday season. Snowflake’s Secret Letters usually ask for essentials, such as clothes, shoes, or a warm coat to get through the winter, as well as toys, books, and other play-based activities.

“The Secret Snowflake initiative is a true example of the spirit of giving and this holiday season thousands of New York City children will be able to have a wonderful and memorable gift thanks to the amazing collaboration and generous donations. kind-hearted New Yorkers, “said Children’s Services Administration Commissioner David A. Hansell. “I want to thank the Mayor of Blasio, NYC Service and everyone who made this year’s Secret Snowflake possible for the many children served by ACS.”

“This holiday season, I am grateful to be part of such a generous and close-knit community,” said Vice Chancellor of School Climate and Well-Being, LaShawn Robinson. “Secret Snowflake reflects the heart of New York City, vast and overflowing with generosity, especially when it comes to our children. I express my gratitude and sincere thanks to all the people, organizations and businesses who made this initiative possible. Your dedication to our city and our youth deserves to be celebrated.

“This is the Department for the Aging’s third consecutive holiday season with the NYC Secret Service Snowflake initiative, which has helped us deliver gifts to hundreds of related families and their children,” said Service of the Commissioner for Aging, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. “This year, our Grandparent Resource Center, which supports grandparents who care for young children and help keep families together, partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice and the New York Police Department to distribute nearly 500 gifts to families. This is an increase of over 75% from last year. We are grateful to AlphaSights, Company Ventures, Sinpulse and Minute Media who responded to 160 letters and 87 e-gift card submissions received from our caregivers and generously provided gifts.

“Secret Snowflake epitomizes our city’s compassion over the holidays, bringing together communities across the five boroughs to support children and families in need,” said Administrator of the Department of Homeless Services, Joslyn Carter. “We are proud to once again join NYC Service, our sister city agencies and private partners in supporting this great initiative, which will bring joy to hundreds of homeless children this holiday season.”

“New Yorkers always come together in tough times, and Secret Snowflake is a perfect example of the kind-hearted generosity of our city’s residents and businesses,” noted Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, James Hendon. “We appreciate NYC Service and our private partners for helping bring a happy holiday season to the children of our veterans and the military community.”

The New York City private sector is a major contributor to Secret Snowflake. This year, employees at 25 New York City companies responded to Secret Snowflake letters. NYC Service supplemented its giveaways with donations from small and large businesses in the city, valued at nearly $ 21,000. AlphaSights donated $ 4,999 and Miller Druck provided critical storage facilities for this year’s initiative.

“The ability to share joy while on vacation has become a special tradition at Company Ventures,” said Lindsay Siegel, Head of Impact at Company Ventures. “We look forward to participating in Secret Snowflake every year, giving startups in our tech community the chance to give back to our city, through NYC Service! “

“Each year, Prudential Private Capital has the opportunity to partner with an exceptional charitable organization, and we are grateful to NYC Service and the Mayor’s Office for our participation in Secret Snowflake this year.” noted Engin Okaya, Managing Director of Prudential Private Capital. “Our team always look forward to the opportunity to bring joy and happiness to others during the holidays, which has become a well-received tradition for the New York office of Prudential Private Capital. We especially appreciate being able to do so this year as COVID-19 continues to affect us and our communities. We fully support the organization of this opportunity and give us the chance to embrace the true spirit of giving season and help those in need most in New York City. “

“As a local New York City company, SL Green is committed to improving and contributing to the local communities where we live, work and operate,” said Laura Vulaj, Senior Vice President, Director of Sustainability and Hospitality at SL Green Realty Corp. “We recognize the importance of having a meaningful impact during this time of need. We are proud to partner with NYC Service for the fourth year in a row and to have a positive impact on the lives of New Yorkers this holiday season.

“As a partner of NYC Service for many years, Citi is delighted to join Secret Snowflake this holiday season,” said Stephanie Hochman, Manager, Citi Volunteers. “Engaging our colleagues in activities that help give back and bring joy to others is at the heart of Citi’s volunteer spirit, especially after a year of continued challenges around COVID-19. Citi thanks NYC Service and the Mayor’s Office for organizing this opportunity and for their continued efforts to positively impact the lives of the most vulnerable populations in our city.

