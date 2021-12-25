SHCP makes a Christmas present for stock market investors

According to a decree published in the Official Journal of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) determined that All profits from the sale of shares issued on the stock exchange, as well as the payment of interest on the bonds of Petrleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), will benefit from tax incentives until 2025.

The tax incentives had been in place since 2019 and expired in 2021, in an action before the end of the year the tax administration decided to extend these benefits at least until 2025, which is four more years.

In the decree, the following is stated: A tax incentive is given to persons resident in Mexico, who must withhold income tax (ISR) on payments they make for interest on bonds issued by companies resident in Mexico, as well as by the productive state companies, placed among the large public investors through the stock exchanges granted under the terms of the law on the securities market.

Said stimulus consists of a tax credit equivalent to 100% of the SRI generated, which will only be charged to the income tax they must pay for the amount equivalent to the withholding, determined according to the same legal precept. , provided that persons residing in Mexico do not make such withholding from the taxpayer residing abroad.

In other words, Mexican citizens can exempt from paying taxes for profits obtained from trading in the national stock market, as long as the detention is theirs and they do not do so in the name and on the order of other persons residing abroad.

In addition, there will be another fiscal stimulus for taxpayers natural persons residing in Mexico and natural and legal persons residing abroad, during fiscal years 2019 to 2025, consisting in the application of the tax rate on the income of 10% to the profits obtained by the said taxpayers, from the sale of shares issued by Mexican companies resident in our country in the stock exchanges granted under the law on the securities market.

In summary, the profits from the sale of shares issued on the stock exchange, as well as the payment of interest on the bonds of Petrleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), will benefit from tax incentives until ‘in 2025, according to the new decree.

Boost the market

No initial public offering (IPO) has been registered on the Mexican Stock Exchange since November 2017, Four years ago. Boosting the market is one of the priorities to generate an accessible source of financing for the companies themselves. This objective is at the origin of the new tax decree.

The SHCP said in its decree that the extension of tax incentives for the next four years is intended to standardize the tax treatment of Mexican stocks that begin their placement on the stock exchange, so that the private capital market grows faster and large corporations make initial public offerings on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The size of the Mexican stock market is one of the major obstacles to its development as a source of funding.

If we analyze the most representative stock exchange of Mexico due to its size and age, the Mexican Stock Exchange, We observe that the 35 issuers that make up the S & P / BMV CPI, and which are the most traded on the market, concentrate almost 85% of the capitalization value and the traded volume of the whole of this exchange.. The remaining 15% of operations are spread over a little over 100 stations, which undoubtedly reflects a very uneven, totally concentrated operating performance which is slowing down the development of the market.

Now it remains to be seen whether this Christmas present is used by private and institutional investors to participate more in the market, as there are many other limits on the investors’ agenda, such as the legal framework, the economic situation and even the culture. financial. .

