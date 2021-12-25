In October 2001, the world was going through a period of flux. Technology spending was slowing dramatically in America. In the aftermath of September 11, the US military launched a bombing campaign against Taliban forces, officially launching Operation Enduring Freedom. Tech companies were bracing for what was going to be an intimidating three-year period.

Asked about the future of India’s IT industry, Infosys CEO NR Narayana Murthy famously said there is fog on the windshield. It’s time to review the sentence.

As 2021 draws to a close, much of the turmoil with which the year began has faded for the stock market. The brokerage reports titled Making Money From Stocks Will Be Hard in 2022 appear to lay the groundwork and expectations for what looks like a boom in the stock markets.

Let’s take a look at all the moving parts and what shape they take.

In 2020, the Sensex climbed 15.75% and the Nifty by 14.90%, making it the best year for the indices since 2017. 2021 ends on such a good run. Sensex and Nifty are up around 20% each. In fact, it’s the midcaps that have really found their place in the sun over the past two years. For the year 2020, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Small cap indices have both ended a two-year streak of consecutive losses and in 2021, the midcaps close with nice gains of 35%. It’s pretty clear what investors don’t like at this point, Bank Nifty is seeing the lowest gains this year, masking the deep cuts that many individual stocks have experienced. Inflation, rate fluctuations, a return of NPAs, there is too much going on against the banks right now. The other notable mention concerns IT stocks. Clearly head and shoulders above the rest in their price performance, the IT Index ended the year with a massive rally of 55%.

So where is the problem that one can ask? The Nifty 50 has now fallen about 6% and has been counting from an all-time high in October. The fall marks a pause in an almost one-sided, liquidity-driven rally that has lasted for about 18 months. The most important ingredient that unleashed animal spirits in the stock market was money. At last count, in December so far, foreign institutional investors or FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,986 crore or $ 1.7 billion. This is not only a significant outflow, it is also the third consecutive month of outflows. If, as appears to be the case, the month of December ends with an outflow, it would be the first time since the end of 2016 that the Indian market has seen consecutive sales over three months.

What does this data mean, why are these numbers important? The lifeblood of emerging markets has been a steady and generous influx of money entering stocks. A sharp pivot would mean both losses and a degree of panic, especially for stocks that are not widely held and make exits difficult.

Why are they selling so intensely would be the next natural question to ask. Imagine attending a truly fantastic party, until someone announced that the music, food, and drink had stopped in the next 30 minutes. What do you do? Relax, get out. In short, the party is coming to an end.

At its meeting in mid-December, the US central bank noted it would double the reduction in its monthly asset purchases to $ 30 billion, concluding the reduction program by March 2022, compared to the previous timeline of mid-2022. They also voted in favor of at least one interest rate hike in 2022 contrary to their September 2021 decision not to hike interest rates until 2023. In other words, the feast of l money is coming to an end.

Inflation worried the Fed and gave it a choice between checking how retail prices are rising or stimulating the economy they go with first. This automatically makes the US financial markets a more attractive investment option than us, but here is the deciding factor. When no one else knows, the rupee knows it. Around mid-October the rupee hit its lowest level in 15 months. By the end of this year, the Indian rupee will be the worst performing currency in Asia. In a vicious and self-fulfilling cycle, the currency fell 2.2% this quarter as global funds have withdrawn $ 4 billion in capital out of the country’s stock market. As the available data suggests, it is the most among the regional markets. Perhaps the first quarter of the coming year will see part of this fall correcting itself, but it remains a maybe.

Some argue that domestic flows have done a commendable job of keeping the market afloat. National Mutual Funds (MF) have injected an incredible Rs 76,779 crore (around $ 10.2 billion) into the markets this year. Much of this money actually came in through new investors. Several have opened Demat accounts for the sole purpose of requesting IPOs. Many have never experienced a down cycle or high volatility. I think 2022 will be the year for long-term investor stress testing. And we don’t yet know which direction it will go.

The V word

The word most often used in any market conversation is valuation. They can be fair, over the top, dumped depending on which side of the argument you’re sitting on.

For market participants explaining the current market crash and accompanying capital outflows on strained valuations, I say, please give me a break. The valuations and stock prices of many names have been out of whack for a long time. The only difference was that the money train was still on. So if the market is to be recalibrated, using a valuation barometer, additional cleaning is definitely needed. Having said that, I would also add that 2022 is really the year to double down and work harder on identifying stocks, studying a company’s potential and making decisions based on a company’s inherent value, rather than on a WhatsApp board.

The great IPO circus

Nothing and no one has shone brighter than the IPO market this year. Sixty-five companies have listed so far in 2021 cumulatively increasing over Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Cut another way, we’ve seen more IPOs in 2021 than in the past three years combined. Also safe to say that a majority of them received a resounding reception. Zomato, Nykaa, MTAR Technologies, Paras Defense and Space Technologies (304.26 times oversubscribed for those concerned), the list is long and winding.

The primary market even outperformed its secondary market rivals in terms of monetary interests. Cumulative REIT flows into Indian stocks in the first 11 months of calendar year 2021 amounted to $ 6.28 billion. Of that figure, $ 9.02 billion came from IPOs, while $ 2.74 billion came from net outflows from secondary markets. It would be incorrect to say that the Paytm listing debacle spoiled the ground for future problems, as many IPOs followed the big one and did reasonably well. The Paytm incident has raised the question of how these issues are assessed.

A few days ago, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said there was a need to protect retail investors in IPOs where companies are losing money. He sharp to more explanation on the basis of prices in the document as a good idea especially for new technology companies. While the ratings are a gentle rebuke at this point, they clearly lead to the eruption of tech unicorns we’ve seen this year where questions of profitability have been flouted.

It is time to be very careful in the primary market. When the money tightens, I don’t think a third of these companies will get the attention or the reviews that they demand now.

And then ?

So where from here? The first few months of the year are generally very active for the financial markets. The profit season begins for companies, the Union budget is presented to Parliament, end-of-year taxes are collected. What we have in 2022 is a cocktail of uncertainty. The Reserve Bank of India remains oddly optimistic about the temporary nature of inflation and I’m not sure how long this line will hold; retail price inflation hit a three-month high of 4.91% in November, while wholesale inflation climbed to 14.23%. The weakness of the rupee weighs on the bond market, political discussions will become increasingly loud and inclusive ahead of state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

COVID-19 and its multi-headed variants remain an overhang of both sentiment and economic activity. And of course, to top it off, the money flows have a big question mark against them. Add to all this the dizzying charm that alternates arenas like the promise of crypto trading for young and hungry investors.

Is the stock market heading for liquidation? Will 2022 be a bear market? Will the Fed change its mind? Is it time to sell, not to buy?

Going back to this famous quote from NR Narayana Murthy, I think no one has a crystal ball. The honest answer is that no one knows yet. The obvious thing to do then would be to build shock absorbers into the system. Check your portfolio, go through a spring cleaning process, and choose between those where you have made decent returns and can afford to make a profit. Remove wheat chaff on stocks that were bought on spikes and are now bleeding. And in the IPO market, look before you get started.

If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that you can’t predict every eventuality, nor have a big influence on the outcome. Stay safe, stay masked. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, money is often too expensive.