Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces December 2021 Final Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, December 24, 2021 / CNW / – Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (“Fidelity”) today announced the december 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity’s family of ETFs (the “Fidelity ETFs”).
At 20 December 2021, Fidelity announced estimated cash distributions for 2021 for the Fidelity ETFs. Following this announcement, investor activity led to changes in the cash per unit distribution of the Fidelity ETFs, including significant changes to the Fidelity US High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ / FCUQ.U), the ETF Fidelity US High Quality Currency Neutral Index (FCQH) and the Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG / FCIG.U). Please note that the distributions announced in this press release supersede those indicated in the 20 December 2021 press release for Fidelity ETFs.
Detailed in the table below, the unitholders registered in the December 29, 2021 will receive a cash distribution per unit payable on December 31, 2021.
Name of Fidelity ETF
Stock symbol
Cash distribution per unit ($)
CUSIP
RAY
Payment frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.07352
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Exchange
Fidelity US High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD /
FCUD.U
0.08792
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity US High Dividend Currency
FCUH
0.09048
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend Rate Rise ETF
FCRR /
FCRR.U
0.05117
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity US dividend for the currency rate hike
FCRH
0.05324
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
FCID
0.11557
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Systematic Bond ETF
FCCB
0.04712
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.06123
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB /
FCGB.U
0.01967
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.12469
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Currency Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond
FCHH
0.12704
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.03301
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.03657
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG /
FCIG.U
0.11043
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.16472
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF
FCUL /
FCUL.U
0.13392
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Low volatility US Fidelity currency
FCLH
0.17359
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.11581
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Premium Fidelity U.S. Index ETF
FCUQ /
FCUQ.U
0.10328
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
High Quality Fidelity US Currency
FCQH
0.11904
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
0.04026
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity US Value Index ETF
FCUV /
FCUV.U
0.03909
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity US Value Currency Neutral ETF
FCVH
0.04506
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF
CFLI
0.28464
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Biannually
Toronto Stock Exchange
High Quality Fidelity International Index ETF
FCIQ /
FCIQ.U
0.30252
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Biannually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
0.57800
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
Biannually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
0.49122
31642F105
CA31642F1053
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Momentum Canadian Index ETF
FCCM
0.15126
31609W109
CA31609W1095
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Momentum US Index ETF
FCMO /
FCMO.U
0.07393
31649P106
CA31649P1062
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Momentum US Currency
FCMH
0.08048
31649R102
CA31649R1029
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Momentum International Index ETF
FCIM
0.28433
31623V103
CA31623V1031
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
0.11838
315818104
CA3158181048
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
FGRO
0.10886
31581P106
CA31581P1062
Annually
NEO Exchange
Bitcoin Fidelity Advantage ETF
FBTC /
FBTC.U
–
31580V104
CA31580V1040
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and to help them stay ahead of the curve. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and reliable investment portfolios to help them achieve their financial and life goals.
As a private company, our world-class people and resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us 206 billion dollars in assets under management (as of December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to offer investors a full suite of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange traded funds including domestic, international and global equities, income driven strategies, solutions asset allocation, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advisory-based distribution channels, including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.
Read a fund’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses can all be associated with investments in exchange traded funds and investors and can experience a gain or a loss.
Find us on social media @FidelityCanada
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/24/c2748.html
