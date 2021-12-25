Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces December 2021 Final Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs





TORONTO, December 24, 2021 / CNW / – Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (“Fidelity”) today announced the december 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity’s family of ETFs (the “Fidelity ETFs”). Logo Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (CNW Group / Fidelity Investments Canada ULC) At 20 December 2021, Fidelity announced estimated cash distributions for 2021 for the Fidelity ETFs. Following this announcement, investor activity led to changes in the cash per unit distribution of the Fidelity ETFs, including significant changes to the Fidelity US High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ / FCUQ.U), the ETF Fidelity US High Quality Currency Neutral Index (FCQH) and the Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG / FCIG.U). Please note that the distributions announced in this press release supersede those indicated in the 20 December 2021 press release for Fidelity ETFs. Detailed in the table below, the unitholders registered in the December 29, 2021 will receive a cash distribution per unit payable on December 31, 2021. Name of Fidelity ETF Stock symbol Cash distribution per unit ($) CUSIP RAY Payment frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 0.07352 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Exchange Fidelity US High Dividend Index ETF FCUD / FCUD.U 0.08792 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity US High Dividend Currency

Index neutral ETF FCUH 0.09048 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend Rate Rise ETF FCRR / FCRR.U 0.05117 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity US dividend for the currency rate hike

Index neutral ETF FCRH 0.05324 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.11557 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Systematic Bond ETF FCCB 0.04712 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.06123 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB / FCGB.U 0.01967 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 0.12469 31615L105 CA31615L1058 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Currency Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond

Neutral ETF FCHH 0.12704 31615M103 CA31615M1032 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.03301 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.03657 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG / FCIG.U 0.11043 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 0.16472 31608H103 CA31608H1038 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF FCUL / FCUL.U 0.13392 31647B109 CA31647B1094 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Low volatility US Fidelity currency

Index neutral ETF FCLH 0.17359 31647N103 CA31647N1033 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 0.11581 31610C100 CA31610C1005 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Premium Fidelity U.S. Index ETF FCUQ / FCUQ.U 0.10328 31647C107 CA31647C1077 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange High Quality Fidelity US Currency

Index neutral ETF FCQH 0.11904 31648J101 CA31648J1012 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 0.04026 31609U103 CA31609U1030 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity US Value Index ETF FCUV / FCUV.U 0.03909 31647E103 CA31647E1034 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity US Value Currency Neutral ETF FCVH 0.04506 31646E104 CA31646E1043 Quarterly Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF CFLI 0.28464 31624M102 CA31624M1023 Biannually Toronto Stock Exchange High Quality Fidelity International Index ETF FCIQ / FCIQ.U 0.30252 31623X109 CA31623X1096 Biannually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 0.57800 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 Biannually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 0.49122 31642F105 CA31642F1053 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity Momentum Canadian Index ETF FCCM 0.15126 31609W109 CA31609W1095 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Momentum US Index ETF FCMO / FCMO.U 0.07393 31649P106 CA31649P1062 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Momentum US Currency

Index neutral ETF FCMH 0.08048 31649R102 CA31649R1029 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity Momentum International Index ETF FCIM 0.28433 31623V103 CA31623V1031 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 0.11838 315818104 CA3158181048 Annually NEO Exchange Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 0.10886 31581P106 CA31581P1062 Annually NEO Exchange Bitcoin Fidelity Advantage ETF FBTC / FBTC.U – 31580V104 CA31580V1040 Annually Toronto Stock Exchange

