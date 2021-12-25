Connect with us

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces December 2021 Final Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, December 24, 2021 / CNW / – Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (“Fidelity”) today announced the december 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity’s family of ETFs (the “Fidelity ETFs”).

Logo Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (CNW Group / Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

At 20 December 2021, Fidelity announced estimated cash distributions for 2021 for the Fidelity ETFs. Following this announcement, investor activity led to changes in the cash per unit distribution of the Fidelity ETFs, including significant changes to the Fidelity US High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ / FCUQ.U), the ETF Fidelity US High Quality Currency Neutral Index (FCQH) and the Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG / FCIG.U). Please note that the distributions announced in this press release supersede those indicated in the 20 December 2021 press release for Fidelity ETFs.

Detailed in the table below, the unitholders registered in the December 29, 2021 will receive a cash distribution per unit payable on December 31, 2021.

Name of Fidelity ETF

Stock symbol

Cash distribution per unit ($)

CUSIP

RAY

Payment frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.07352

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Exchange

Fidelity US High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD /

FCUD.U

0.08792

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity US High Dividend Currency
Index neutral ETF

FCUH

0.09048

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend Rate Rise ETF

FCRR /

FCRR.U

0.05117

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity US dividend for the currency rate hike
Index neutral ETF

FCRH

0.05324

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.11557

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Systematic Bond ETF

FCCB

0.04712

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.06123

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB /

FCGB.U

0.01967

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.12469

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Currency Fidelity Systematic US High Yield Bond
Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.12704

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.03301

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.03657

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG /

FCIG.U

0.11043

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

0.16472

31608H103

CA31608H1038

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility ETF

FCUL /

FCUL.U

0.13392

31647B109

CA31647B1094

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Low volatility US Fidelity currency
Index neutral ETF

FCLH

0.17359

31647N103

CA31647N1033

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

0.11581

31610C100

CA31610C1005

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Premium Fidelity U.S. Index ETF

FCUQ /

FCUQ.U

0.10328

31647C107

CA31647C1077

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

High Quality Fidelity US Currency
Index neutral ETF

FCQH

0.11904

31648J101

CA31648J1012

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

0.04026

31609U103

CA31609U1030

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity US Value Index ETF

FCUV /

FCUV.U

0.03909

31647E103

CA31647E1034

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity US Value Currency Neutral ETF

FCVH

0.04506

31646E104

CA31646E1043

Quarterly

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Low Volatility ETF

CFLI

0.28464

31624M102

CA31624M1023

Biannually

Toronto Stock Exchange

High Quality Fidelity International Index ETF

FCIQ /

FCIQ.U

0.30252

31623X109

CA31623X1096

Biannually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

0.57800

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

Biannually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

0.49122

31642F105

CA31642F1053

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity Momentum Canadian Index ETF

FCCM

0.15126

31609W109

CA31609W1095

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Momentum US Index ETF

FCMO /

FCMO.U

0.07393

31649P106

CA31649P1062

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Momentum US Currency
Index neutral ETF

FCMH

0.08048

31649R102

CA31649R1029

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity Momentum International Index ETF

FCIM

0.28433

31623V103

CA31623V1031

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

0.11838

315818104

CA3158181048

Annually

NEO Exchange

Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF

FGRO

0.10886

31581P106

CA31581P1062

Annually

NEO Exchange

Bitcoin Fidelity Advantage ETF

FBTC /

FBTC.U

31580V104

CA31580V1040

Annually

Toronto Stock Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and to help them stay ahead of the curve. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and reliable investment portfolios to help them achieve their financial and life goals.

As a private company, our world-class people and resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us 206 billion dollars in assets under management (as of December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to offer investors a full suite of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange traded funds including domestic, international and global equities, income driven strategies, solutions asset allocation, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advisory-based distribution channels, including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.

Read a fund’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses can all be associated with investments in exchange traded funds and investors and can experience a gain or a loss.

