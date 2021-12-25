HCL Technologies shares rally on the stock market





About 6.11 lakh shares traded in the exchange, compared to a two-week average of 2.90 lakh shares



|



Bombay

|

Posted on 12/25/21, 00:56 AM HCL Technologies shares rebounded on the stock exchanges on Friday amid massive reports that its promoters could buy 45 lakh of shares via a block deal. The script rose nearly 5% in intra-day BSE trading to a high of Rs 1,283.40. It then ditched some of those gains to close at Rs 1,265.10, an increase by 3.08% or Rs 37.80 from the last close. About 6.11 Lakh shares traded in the exchange, compared to a two-week average of 2.90 Lakh shares. Likewise, on the NSE, the script ended nearly 3% more on volumes over 1.59 crore of shares. The hike came on Thursday following a CNBC-Awaaz report on promoters of the IT services company buying 45 lakh of shares on the open market. They currently own a 60.33 percent stake in the company. Although stock market data did not indicate such buying on Friday, it could happen in the next few days. HCL Technologies posted a 3.7% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,263 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 from Rs 3,146 crore in the same period a year ago. Its consolidated operating income rose 11% to Rs 20,655 crore during the period, compared to Rs 18,594 crore in the same quarter of 2020-2021. Motilal Oswal analysts said in a note that HCL Technologies is expected to generate 13.1% dollar revenue growth over 2021-2023. The brokerage added that its acquisition intensity in the past has led to lower shareholder payouts compared to its larger peers. However, the company has improved its payouts and recently announced a dividend payment policy, which involves a distribution of at least 75 percent of net income over a five-year period, analysts noted. “Management has revised its quarterly dividends to Rs 10 per share (instead of Rs 6 per share) for 2021-2022. The 75 percent payout ratio would be the highest in 15 years. We see this engagement as a strategic shift to focus on organic growth and limit inorganic investments to targeted and capability-based acquisitions, they said.

