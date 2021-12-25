Albert Bourla of Pfizer is CNN Business CEO of the Year

But Bourla was our choice for everything Pfizer did in a year when Covid vaccines became widespread (the vaccine was even named word of the year by Merriam-Webster) and helped stabilize the economy. American and global elsewhere.

“Pfizer has done a lot of good [for] humanity and we’re very, very proud of it, “Bourla said in an interview with CNN Business.” Not only have we been able to save so many lives… but we currently enjoy a high corporate reputation. People like us. “

Hoping to get approval for the Covid pill in early 2022

BioNTech BNTX Modern MRNA Pfizer is not the only company to have developed a vaccine. But the leader Big Pharma, even more than its European partneror rival vaccine developer, has become synonymous with the fight against Covid.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was the first to be approved in the United States for children aged 5 to 11. But many parents of even younger children are now waiting to know when a vaccine might be approved for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Bourla said he understands the frustration of parents who are fully immunized but cannot protect their youngest children.

“We are working very intensely on this to make sure we can provide a solution to this,” said Bourla.

“We are looking at different doses, well below the doses that were used [for adults and older kids.] We know it will be safe. What we’re looking to see is if it will protect them by giving them the lowest dose, ”he added.

But Pfizer announced after the interview with CNN Business that it was still evaluating whether three smaller doses of its vaccine would be effective for children under 5 after finding that two doses the size of a child did not produce. immunity expected in 2 to 5 years. -old.

What’s more, Pfizer has developed a pill that could significantly reduce the risk of serious complications, hospitalization and death for people who contract the virus. the The Food and Drug Administration announced following the interview with Bourla that he had approved the oral treatment Paxlovid from Pfizer.

But Bourla told CNN Business that the pill is not meant to be a substitute for the vaccine.

Ready to launch an Omicron-specific vaccine if needed

The recent boom in the Omicron variant has raised concerns around the world about the effectiveness of current vaccines. But Bourla told CNN Business he believed his vaccine and BioNTech’s vaccine would control Omicron “fairly well”, especially if people received two doses and the booster.

He conceded, however, that there was a possibility that Pfizer would need to launch a new vaccine to specifically target Omicron or some other future variant. Bourla said Pfizer was already developing a shot targeting Omicron and believed it could be tested and submitted to regulators for approval by March.

If Pfizer is to produce specific injections for Omicron, it will not slow down manufacturing of the existing vaccine, Bourla said.

“We are aiming for four billion [dose] annual manufacturing capacity of our current vaccine. And if we have to switch between the two, the old and the new, we will still make four billion. We don’t expect to lose volume, ”he said.

Bourla also acknowledged that there are cynics who wonder if Pfizer is just trying to make as much money as possible from the vaccine.

After all, Pfizer said in its last earnings release in November that it generated $ 13 billion in revenue from the vaccine in the third quarter and now expects $ 36 billion in revenue for the full year. .

Bourla told CNN Business he charges poorer developing countries less than richer countries for the vaccine. But the cost is not the only challenge. He said some countries, such as those located in remote parts of Africa, “lacked basic infrastructure”.

“They don’t have centers to vaccinate people, especially in remote places. They don’t have enough nurses,” he said. “Sometimes they run out of syringes, sometimes they lack refrigerators to be able to store the vaccine. So unfortunately that is the situation.”

Bourla hopes the World Health Organization and the public-private Gavi vaccine alliance will be able to help address some of these issues. He also said the company is looking more at delivering drones to make sure people get the vaccine faster.

“We do everything to find ourselves on the right [side] of history, ”he said.

Bourla also continued to stress that the vaccine is safe and the only way to get life back to normal is for people to get vaccinated.

“I see no reason why next year won’t be a normal year if we do the simple things that are available to us,” said Bourla. “If we have a very large number of people who don’t want to do a third dose or don’t want to vaccinate at all, that’s a problem.”

More for Pfizer than the Covid vaccine

Pfizer and Bourla are not resting on their laurels.

The company has also been at the forefront of the development of many other promising blockbuster drugs such as the anticoagulant Eliquis, the breast cancer treatment Ibrance and the rheumatoid arthritis pill Xeljanz, as well as the Prevnar family of vaccines. against pneumonia.

Bourla is fully aware that for a pharmaceutical company to be successful, it must have even more promising drugs in the pipeline.

Several of Pfizer’s current bestsellers are expected to lose their patent protection in the next few years. Once they expire, it opens the door for cheaper generic drugs to compete with them.

Pharmaceutical Arena RNA This is one of the main reasons Pfizer announced plans to close an almost $ 7 billion deal earlier in December to acquire, a company that develops drugs to treat immune-inflammatory diseases. The acquisition came just one month after Pfizer finalized the purchase of more than $ 2 billion from anti-cancer drug maker Trillium Therapeutics.

“It’s difficult to multitask,” said Bourla. “But let’s not forget what else we’re working on. There are so many drugs for cancer, for other infectious diseases, for cardiovascular disease, for other diseases.”

“We are heavily invested in cancer right now,” Bourla added. “The largest percentage of our R&D investment is currently devoted to oncology. “

Investors rewarded Pfizer, which, ironically enough, was started from the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2020 just months before its vaccine was approved. Stocks rose almost 65% in 2021 more than any Dow stock and are not far from an all time high.