New York Stock Exchange Debut Nubank Shares End First Day High 14.78%
RIO On its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), shares of Nubank (NU) rose 14.78%, trading at US $ 10.33.
After an auction that lasted a few hours, the shares peaked shortly after trading began, when they traded at the $ 12.24 level, up 36%, but the move slowed down.
Almost BRL 50 billion: With Nubank IPO, founder David Vlez set to become 5th richest person in Brazil
In addition to having stocks traded on the NYSE, Nubank is listed on the B3 through BDR trading, as the Brazilian Custodian Rights are called. Trading takes place with the ticker NUBR33. Each BDR represents one sixth of a share.
At B3, BDRs advanced 20.10%, trading at R $ 10.04, compared to R $ 8.36 paid by those who went public. The peak was R $ 10.20.
The instrument is one of the means for local investors to invest their resources in companies listed abroad.
The bank will already debut on B3 with 7.5 million CPF. The number represents fintech customers who have signed up to receive a free BDR.
Concern: Evergrande defaults its creditors’ millionaires and fears dominoes
Nubank launched its IPO (initial public offering) for $ 9 on Wednesday. The value was at the top of the indicative price range, which started at US $ 8.
With this offer, fintech arrives on the stock exchange for a value of almost US $ 42, or more than 230 billion reais and becomes the most valuable bank in Latin America and the third largest Brazilian listed company, behind Petrobras and Vale.
New phase
The IPO marks the start of a new phase for fintech and will allow the bank to have an even greater impact on the financial lives of many Brazilians, said Cristina Junqueira, one of the three founders, after ringing the bell at the NYSE during the ceremony. which marks the company’s arrival on the American trading floor.
New directions: XP buys a share of a start-up and enters the mortgage market
Going public is a way to accelerate the financial impact on the lives of many Brazilians and to help people take back control of their money. It’s the start of a new phase, not the finish line, said Cristina, the country’s most recent billionaire with a stake of up to $ 1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Colombian David Vlez, also founder and main shareholder of Nubank, said the IPO brings greater capacity for innovation to the bank, with the possibility of offering more products.
“This is another step on the road to the democratization of financial services,” he said during the IPO ceremony.
The bank also has the American Edward Wible as a founding partner. Analysts say that with the IPO, the market will demand more consistent profit figures from Nubank going forward.
“Neobanks”
For Thiago Lobo, CEO of Catarina Capital, manager specializing in technology companies, Nubank is part of the “Neobank” segment, which has a technology-oriented strategy that seeks commitment and massification and not necessarily short-term profit. .
The ideal is to compare the company’s figures with its peers in the technology sector and not with Ita.
And that’s where the controversy over the deal between traditional banks and digital banks begins. Neobanks invest to buy demand, with deficit results, but they seek scale to generate cash in the medium and long term. Therefore, it is not appropriate to compare Ita, a repositioning bank, and Nubank, a disruptive and transformative company, explains Lobo.
He reminds that Nubank will be able to add services to its committed base, whether in the fields of health and telephony.
supply reduction
In order to secure the exit from its IPO, Nubank reduced its share price range by 20%. Since last week, the US financial market has been worried about the emergence of the micron, the new variant of the coronavirus, and the potential havoc on the world economy that the new strain of the virus could cause. As a result, the starting price range between $ 10 and $ 11 has dropped to $ 8 and $ 9.
Also to deal with a wave of global pessimism with shares of fintechs (startups in the financial segment), with investors betting on lower growth of these companies, Nubank ensured that anchor investors would buy nearly half of the ‘offer. Funds such as Sequoia, Tiger, Softbank, Dragoneer, Baillie Gifford, Sands Capital, Invesco and funds managed by banks Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have said they bought at least $ 1.3 billion in shares, or nearly half of the offer.
