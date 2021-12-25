S&P 500 sets record as virus fears ebb





POSITIVE NOTE:

AstraZeneca and Novavax said their vaccines protect against Omicron, reassuring investors looking to allocate capital Major Wall Street indices made strong gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting a record close, as encouraging developments allayed investor concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV -2. Equities ended the shortened holiday week on a positive note. Gains were strong among S&P 500 sectors, led by Consumer Discretionary and Industrials, both of which rose about 1.2%. Vaccine makers AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc said their shots were safe from Omicron, as UK data suggested it could cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant, although public health experts have said the battle against COVID-19 was far from over. Photo: Reuters The arrival of Omicron helped increase market volatility for much of this month, which has been a solid year for stocks. There has been a lot of negative sentiment in the latter part of the year, and investors have likely continued to see fairly strong economic growth and fairly positive developments, when it comes to healthcare innovation around. COVID, and that puts a little bit of bidding on stocks and causing investors to look to allocate capital at the end of the year, said Matthew Miskin, chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.67 points, or 0.55%, to 35,950.56, the S&P 500 gained 29.23 points, or 0.62%, to 4,725.79 and the NASDAQ Composite added 131.48 points, or 0.85%, to 15,653.37. Defensive sectors, which mostly outperformed this month, generally lagged behind on Thursday. The real estate sector fell 0.4%. The S&P 500 won for three days, after falling in the previous three sessions. People are seeing the strength Tuesday and Wednesday, and suddenly everyone is more optimistic again, said Dakota Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Robert Pavlik. Since Friday last week, the S&P 500 has risen by 2.28%, the Dow Jones by 1.65% and the NASDAQ by 3.19%. Trading volumes were expected to be lower than usual before the Christmas and New Year holidays. The exchange was closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays. In another medical development, the United States cleared the Merck & Cos antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader green light to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc Shares of Merck fell 0.6 percent, while Pfizer fell 1.4 percent. The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has remained below COVID-19 levels last week as the labor market tightens, while consumer spending has risen sharply, putting the economy on track to finish strong this year. The S&P 500 is up about 26% so far this year. Nonetheless, the environment for equities could change heading into next year as the US Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates next year. Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a ratio of 2.40 to 1; on the NASDAQ, a ratio of 2.22 to 1 favored the advances. The S&P 500 recorded 35 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 62 new highs and 80 new lows. About 8 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, up from 11.8 billion on a daily average over the past 20 sessions.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/12/26/2003770187 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos