Funko director Charles Denson picked up shares like it was Christmas

Funko



The stock roared in 2021, fueled by the popularity of its collectible bighead vinyl figures, games and clothing. A director of the company took over the shares of Funko as if it was Christmas.

Funko (ticker:

FNKO



) the stock has climbed 80% so far this year, compared to a 26% rise in the



S&P 500 Index. Third-quarter profits, released in November, beat estimates and sales jumped 40%.

Even JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria, who rates Funko stock at Neutral, admitted after the quarterly report that demand for Funko products remains very strong, driven by innovation, the introduction of adjacent categories and a solid list of entertainment. A disappointment was a delay in the launch of Funko NFTDirector Charles Denson paid $ 1.7 million on Dec. 16 and 17 for 99,300 Funko shares, an average price of $ 17.22 each. According to a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Denson bought 60,000 shares through a personal account and 39,300 shares through trusts. Denson, who joined the board of directors of Funkos formation in April 2017, now holds 160,108 shares in his personal account.

Funko did not respond to a request to make Denson available for comment.

Denson is the CEO of the consultancy and consultancy firm Anini Vista Advisors, and is a former





Nike



(NKE) executive. Denson last bought Funko shares on the open market in November 2019, when he paid $ 500,000 for 36,000 shares, an average price per share of $ 13.84.

Zakaria, the analyst, lowered his December 2022 price target on Funko stock to $ 23, from $ 25 in his November note. She has seen declining results and high cost and supply chain pressures that Funko and its peers are facing.

With Funko stock at $ 17.42 at the time of writing Zakarias, this price appropriately reflects the optimism surrounding a strong recovery in revenue, while margins are squeezed due to continued inflation. costs, she wrote.

