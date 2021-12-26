Stock market crash: markets slide into red zone again after 3 days of rally





Mumbai: The stock market ended weakly on Friday, swinging between gains and losses and recording a three-day winning run, as investors took a step back to assess the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The decline was limited, however, as sales by foreign funds eased due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. BSE Sensex lost 190.97 points or 0.33% to close at 57,124.31. The NSE Nifty lost 68.85 points or 0.4% to finish at 17,003.75. Both indices had fallen nearly 1% during the day. The reduction in losses on Friday helped benchmarks post a gain of 0.2% for the week. “The markets are cautious but not very scared,” said Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager. “The number of infections is increasing but the virus appears to be less severe. At this point it doesn’t look likely that we’ll have a big fix.”





Other Asian markets saw increases, capitalizing on optimism over two studies that showed Omicron had a lower risk of hospitalization than the Delta variant. Stock exchanges in countries like Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United States were closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday. The Sensex and Nifty are still down more than 8% from record highs in mid-October, driven by foreign institutional selling amid concerns over valuations of wealthy stocks, tightening Reserve liquidity federal government and the excessive exuberance of the IPO market. Valuations have eased slightly after the recent sell-off, but the Nifty, according to Credit Suisse, is still trading at an estimated price-to-earnings (PE) ratio – a popular valuation measure – of 20.4 times a premium. by 30% compared to the 16-year average. Credit Suisse said Indian stocks could experience a rating downgrade in the near term, but valuation multiples are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels due to improving macroeconomic fundamentals and corporate balance sheets. .

REITs sold net shares worth 715 crore on Friday while their domestic counterparts were sellers at 43 crore. IT stocks held up to market weakness on Friday, continuing to outperform as their safe haven status prompted investors to flock to them. The IT index climbed nearly 1% on Friday, with HCL Technologies jumping 3.1%, Tech Mahindra gaining 2.4% and up 0.6%. The index gained 2.8% this week.

