Approval of new pills for COVID-19 treatment gives inventory boost





The S&P 500 traded higher in a shortened holiday week as investors received good news on the pandemic front. COVID-19 models predict an increase in worldwide cases over the next three months, but the US Food & Drug Administration has approved two more antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer for emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19 . Following:Delta Air Lines profits soar but remain below pre-pandemic levels Following:How to spend more money to cover inflation with a year-end hack Additionally, new data on the omicron variant from South Africa, England and Scotland suggests that people infected with the omicron strain are significantly less likely to require hospitalization than those who have contracted previous strains. Goldman Sachs lowered its estimate of U.S. GDP growth for 2022 last week after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., withdrew his support for President Joe Bidens’ Build Back Better plan. In response to the failed climate and social spending bill, Goldman cut its forecast for U.S. GDP growth for the first quarter of 2022 from 3% to 2%. On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, a popular measure of inflation, rose 5.7% in November, the highest level of U.S. inflation recorded since July 1982. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the PCE was up 4.7% in the month, its largest increase since September 1983. Shares of Nikola electric trucks fell 5% last week after the company agreed to a $ 125 million fraud settlement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over charges it misled investors into error on its products and its technical capacity. Nikola founder Trevor Milton stepped down as CEO in September 2020 after a short seller accused the company of laying a sea of ​​lies about its products. Rite Aid sees gains Shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid gained more than 14% last week on better-than-expected earnings forecasts and a new plan to close 63 underperforming stores. Over the coming week, investors will receive more earnings reports from ADDvantage Technologies on Monday, Cal-Maine Foods on Tuesday and FuelCell Energy on Wednesday. S&P 500 companies are on track to record 45.1% earnings growth in 2021, the highest earnings growth rate since at least 2008, according to FactSet. Economic figures After another batch of high inflation figures, Wall Street will get more economic updates on Wednesday when the National Association of Realtors releases its November report on pending US home sales and on Friday when the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing will release its December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index. . Benzingais a financial information and data company headquartered in Detroit.

