Multibagger stock goes from 1 lakh to 53 lakh in 9 months

Multibaggr stock: In the market rebound after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a fair number of stocks entered the multibagger stock list in 2021. This rebound in the Indian stock market was participatory, which also includes shares of SMEs of BSE. Today, the list of multibagger stocks in India includes shares of EKI Energy, an energy stock that was listed on the BSE SME Exchange on April 7 of this year. This multi-bagging action listed in ESB SMEs has gone from 147 to 7779 for 9 months of its listing, ceding approximately 5,200 percent to its shareholders over that period.

EKI Energy share price history

Over the past week, multibagger stock has risen to 21.50%, reaching 5% of the top circuit over 5 trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock of BSE SMEs has grown from 5165 to 7,779 levels per share, an increase of about 50 percent during this period. Likewise, over the past 6 months, the stock of multi-bagging SMEs has increased from around 660 to 7,779 levels each, ceding about 1,100 percent to its shareholders.

Likewise, since its listing, this multibagger title has gone from 147 (closing price on April 7, 2021) at 7,779 (closing price December 24, 2021) by share level, appreciating nearly 53 times. However, from the point of view of beneficiaries, the title has changed from 102 to 7,779 levels, increasing approximately 76 times during this nearly 9 month period.

Impact on investment

Based on EKI Energy share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock a week ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger SME stock a month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 1.50 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this SME stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 12 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor, who was unable to obtain the EKI Energy share at the time of the allocation, had invested 1 lakh in this share on its listing date by purchasing a share at 147 levels each, its 1 lakh would have turned into 53 lakh today provided the investor has remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period.

However, if we look at the history of the EKI Energy share price from the perspective of an IPO beneficiary, a minimum was needed. 1 22 400 ( 102 x 1200) to apply for the public issue. Thus, if a lucky bidder had remained invested in the window until the date of allocation of the shares, his investment cost of 102 per share would have reached 7,779 levels per share, or about 76.26 times the increase during this period. Consequently, if an beneficiary had remained invested in these multibagger shares until the date of the allocation of the shares, his 1,22,400 would have reached approximately 93 lakh today.

Details of the EKI Energy list

EKI Energy IPO opened in March 2021 with an issue price of 100 to 102. A lot of 1,200 company shares and EKI Energy shares listed on the BSE SME stock exchange at 140 per share on April 7, 2021 and closed at 147 levels at its listing date. On its quotation date, the value of energy reached its lowest of 140 while its intraday high on the listing date was 147 each.

