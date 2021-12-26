Social Security’s Record Rise in 2022 Isn’t All It’s Meant to Be

This fall, the Social Security Administration announced that about 70 million Americans will see their Social Security payments increase by 5.9% in 2022. The increase is the highest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years. year.

Unfortunately, the increase is due to the high inflation that Americans see across the economy on things like health care, food, living expenses, and more. Social Security benefits are much rarer than many realize, so here’s what people need to know to be financially secure in retirement.

Social security does not go very far

The idea that Social Security benefits can fund your retirement is a very misleading impression that many American citizens have. The average monthly payment is approximately $ 1,543, totaling an annual income of $ 18,516 per year.

The American poverty line is $ 12,880, which is unrealistic for a living. The average rent in the United States is $ 1,124 per month, which alone would consume over 70% of your Social Security payment if you rented instead of owning a home.

The average car payment in the United States is almost $ 400 per month for used cars. Even if you are reasonably frugal, social security is difficult to get by. There are countless examples of how SSI payments are lower than the cost of living in the real world. A 2016 study showed that women spend up to 70% of their retirement on healthcare alone!

Unfortunately, a growing number of retirees rely on Social Security as pension plans are phased out from corporate benefits. The 5.9% increase that retirees will see is good news, but with inflation hitting over 6% as measured by the Consumer Price Index in the months after the increase is finalized. 2022, retirees still lose purchasing power.

Social Security has taken on the unfortunate challenge of dealing with costs that have grown faster than the tax revenues that fund the program. Social Security Trustees’ Annual Report 2021 predicts reserves may be depleted by 2034, figure estimated before the pandemic, when businesses have closed and unemployment has soared (which means less tax revenue).

The government has several options to help the program like raising the age for claiming benefits, raising taxes, etc., so I don’t want to panic about going out of Social Security. The government probably wouldn’t let that happen because so many people depend on it.

Create sources of income for safe retirement

However, taking charge of your financial future is essential. Whether you are young, near retirement, or already retired, most people can take steps to start creating income streams to reduce their reliance on Social Security.

If you already have Social Security, you can still generate income and receive all of your benefits if you have reached full retirement age. If you are younger, you can benefit from Social Security, but your income can have an impact on your payments if they exceed a certain level:

If you’re too young for Social Security, you still have time to maximize your income and continue saving for your retirement. There are several tools available to help you build wealth, including

You can build wealth by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are designed to mimic the S&P 500 (or the wider market), which historically averages around 10% returns per year. Some examples include funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: FLIGHT) Where Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

If you invest in dividend-paying stocks or funds that pay dividends, you can live off the dividend income they generate without ever having to sell your stocks. Some companies increase their dividend every year, and those that do so for 25 years or more are called Dividend Aristocrats. the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) offers a dividend yield of 1.5%, while the IShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: HDV) gives 3.5%.

Don’t rely entirely on social security

The best way to ensure a comfortable and healthy retirement is to start saving and investing your money as early as possible. Social Security isn’t the safety net its name implies, and the 5.9% increase for 2022 could grab headlines, but inflation is eating away at the benefit of the increase.

Make sure you build a diversified portfolio of investments that suit your risk tolerance, time horizon and investment goals to ensure your golden years are truly enjoyable.