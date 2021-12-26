Domestic investors help create securities market records





The stock market set records for scores, liquidity and the number of new accounts this year, as investors saw it as a shelter amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) hit a new high of 1,500.8 on November 25, up nearly 36% from the end of 2020. Liquidity steadily rises to $ 1 billion, even reaching nearly 53 trillion VND (approximately $ 2.3 billion) on December 23. According to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), as of November 30, there were 4,083,325 accounts in the Vietnam securities market, 1.3 million more than at the end of 2020. Mirae Asset Securities (MAS) said in 2021 that the VN-Index had successfully crossed the 1,200 point mark and conquered the 1,500 point threshold, despite the economy experiencing two consecutive pandemic epidemics. Banking, real estate, materials, basic construction and financial services were the market leaders, contributing 31%, 23%, 15%, 10% and 8% respectively to the growth of VN-Index. The company said that by the end of November 2021, the VN-Index had increased by almost 34% from 2020 and was among the markets with the highest profitability in the world. Foreign investors have maintained a net selling strategy in 2021, with a total net selling value of nearly VND 61.6 trillion as of December 17, more than four times the level of net selling last year. Domestic individual investors bought over 84 trillion VND in the first 11 months of the year which has been the main driving force for increasing market liquidity and VN-Index has continuously set new highs in 2021 . In a context of low interest rates, people idle money have moved to the securities investment channel, the number of new accounts opened by national individuals remaining above 100,000 accounts each month. Experts from the Vietcombank Securities Company (VCBS) predict that the securities market will continue to be an attractive investment channel, especially for individuals. Nguyen Thi Hoa, ACB Securities Company (ACBS), said the growing engagement of domestic investors signaled the continued development of the market. A new HOSE trading platform, scheduled to go live in the second quarter of 2022, will help facilitate the development of new products and attract more investment to the market, she said. Echoing Hoas' point of view, Tran Khanh Hien, research director of VNDirect Securities Corporation, said the pace of growth would be maintained thanks to the economic recovery and the participation of domestic individuals. However, the main risk to the market in 2022 remains higher than expected inflation, which could lead to the deployment of tighter monetary policies, she said.

