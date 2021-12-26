For less than two pesos: the Aeromxico share tumbles 52% on the Mexican stock exchange





An Aeromxico plane on the runway at Mexico City International Airport. PEDRO PARDO (AFP) Aeromxico had a very dark day on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Shares of the airline fell on Thursday to a low of 90 cents, a 75% drop from the previous day. The historic stock market crash came hours after it was announced that a company unrelated to the company will initiate proceedings to make a voluntary takeover bid (takeover bid) of shares. At the close of the trading day, the company’s stock price recovered slightly to end at 1.79 pesos, 51.4% below the 3.69 per share it traded on Wednesday. As part of its financial restructuring process, Aeromxico announced in a statement that the public offering would be made at one percent peso for each of the outstanding shares. The offer will be for 331 million shares, which is equivalent to 49% of the company’s current capital and the securities held by Delta Airlines will not be part of the takeover bid. The company said the move is conducive “to the conclusion of the voluntary restructuring process of the company under Chapter 11 of a New York court.” Since the middle of last year, Aeromexico has filed for US bankruptcy law to fight bankruptcy after the economic crisis derived from the pandemic. Brian Rodrguez, analyst at Grupo Financiero Monex, explains that the stock’s collapse was due to the low valuation the same company is doing by setting a price of one cent per share, i.e. it came out at an auction price. “The valuation made by this new company and the valuation of the company on itself is to give it a value very close to zero, why? Well, we have to remember that Aeromxico is subject to bankruptcy law in the United States because there is a weak financial culture and it has liabilities which are 1.5 times its assets and it has debts that he hasn’t been able to pay, he says. The financial specialist emphasizes that Aeromxico’s flow capacity is almost zero given the high expenses it has, far from reducing its leverage, it continues to increase. “A penny of a peso per share is offered to investors to take this capital in exchange for the fact that this new company will also inject more money, it will capitalize these liabilities, measures that will allow the future operation of the company”, he said. completed Rodrguez. The Mexican shareholder group will hold a 4.1% stake in the airline’s capital, while Apollo will own 22.3% of the shares and Delta Airlines – which, until before Aeromxico’s restructuring, held 49% stake – will keep 20%. “The rest will be distributed among all new investors and creditors who capitalize their recognized credits in shares representing the future share capital of Aeromxico,” the airline said in a statement. Like other airlines around the world, the Mexican has been hit hard by the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus crisis. In July 2020, the company voluntarily adhered to Chapter 11 of US bankruptcy law and received a $ 1 billion loan from the Apollo Global Management investment fund. After months of negotiations, last November he presented a new restructuring plan involving an oxygen tank. Although operationally Aeromxico has already shown signs of improving passenger flow compared to last year, it is still going through a financial crisis. In the third quarter of 2020, the company reported a net loss of 2,244 million pesos and revenue during that period of 13,234 million pesos, 28% lower than reported revenue in 2019, before the pandemic. For industry analysts, the collapse in the company’s shares comes as no surprise, it is another sign of the dire situation the airline is facing. Subscribe here at bulletin of EL PAS Mxico and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country

