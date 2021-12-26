Hon Hai Spends $ 350 Million In India For Potential iPhone 13 Production





Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) Taiwanese manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. has spent an additional $ 350 million in India for a subsidiary that industry sources say will soon start manufacturing Apple’s iPhone 13. Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn in the global market, said in a statement on Friday that it had increased its stake in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Ltd. by spending $ 350 million, describing the new investment as part of its long term development in India. Industry sources believe that this massive investment is due to Hon Hai increasing the production capacity of its factory located in Chennai, in south-eastern India, in order to allocate a new production line exclusively to the iPhone 13 assembly. It comes after Indian media recently reported that Apple began rolling out the iPhone 13 on a trial basis from the Taiwanese manufacturer’s production line in Chennai, with commercial production scheduled to begin in February 2022. Indian media reported that Hon Hai has rolled out the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models in Tamil Nadu in southern India. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has become the largest iPhone assembler for Apple, which accounts for around 40 percent of the Taiwanese company’s total sales. In November, Hon Hai reported consolidated sales of NT $ 621.71 billion (US $ 22.36 billion), up 12.86% from the previous month. The latest revenue was the second highest on record for the company in November, according to Hon Hai. Market analysts said the good performance in November indicated strong global demand for the iPhone 13 series, which debuted in the global market in September, as Hon Hai was believed to have been the sole maker of the two larger models. iPhone 13 – the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as 65-70% of assembly orders for the entire iPhone 13 series. Meanwhile, FIH Mobile Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is considering a spin-off of its unit, Bharat FIH Ltd., in India, and aims to list the shares of the Indian company on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India. Hon Hai, who now owns 63.43 percent stake in Bharat FIH, said the Indian unit submitted documents to the two exchanges for listing the shares on Wednesday. Hon Hai added that the Indian Unity spin-off is expected to be completed in 2023. According to Hon Hai, Bharat FIH is the largest contract electronics manufacturer in India, operating three production sites in South India and producing a range of products such as mobile phones, machinery, electric vehicles, televisions, portable devices and internet connectivity gadgets. (By Chung Jung-feng and Frances Huang) Final article / HY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/business/202112250009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos