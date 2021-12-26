Sensex resists ups and downs to deliver 2021 blockbuster

As if it wanted to be an antidote to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian stock market was decked out in carnival dresses in 2021 with a liquidity tsunami triggered by global central banks, coupled with supportive national policies and the greater vaccination campaign in the world, triggering a world rally on Dalal Street, despite bouts of unease at the sparkling valuations.

As the wider economy shuttled between recovery and relapse, dictated by the virus’s multiple mutations, stock market benchmarks appeared to be heading in one direction – skyward.

The dizzying upward journey added a whopping Rs 72 lakh crore in 2021 to investor wealth, measured as the cumulative value of all listed stocks in the country, bringing it to nearly Rs 260 lakh crore.

The BSE Sensex made history this year by crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time in its history, and has risen to the 60,000 mark over the next seven months. It closed at its all-time high of 61,765.59 on October 18.

Read also | Omicron, global trends to guide markets this week: analysts

Despite year-end fluctuations due to the Omicron threat, the 30-stock benchmark has returned nearly 20% so far this year, eclipsing most of its global peers.

However, Sensex is also the most expensive large market in the world, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11.

This means that investors pay Rs 27.11 for every rupee of future profits of the 30 Sensex companies, compared to its 20-year average of 19.80. But, the Indian market is not the only one to witness such exuberance.

Global central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, have injected trillions of dollars into financial markets since the start of the pandemic to boost liquidity and support growth.

The US Fed has been buying bonds worth $ 120 every month for the past year and a half, nearly doubling its balance sheet to $ 8.3 trillion.

This unprecedented sea of ​​liquidity has induced what experts have called the “everything bubble” – a widespread increase in the prices of assets, whether stocks, real estate or commodities, not to mention more exotic instruments like cryptocurrencies and non-currencies. fungible tokens (NFT).

Back home, the government and the RBI worked in tandem to rekindle the animal spirit of the economy ravaged by the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank has kept its key rate at an all-time low of 4% since May of last year, while reiterating its commitment to maintain an accommodative stance for as long as necessary.

The Center has triggered a series of big bang reforms, including production-linked incentive programs for several sectors, a Rs 100 lakh-crore PM Gati Shakti master plan for infrastructure development and an ambitious monetization pipeline. assets, among other measures.

Read also | DH decipherments | What do we know about the commodity derivatives market?

All of this took place in the midst of a colossal vaccination campaign that allowed the economy to reopen after the shock of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“The year began with a wave of optimism with the start of the vaccination program and the strong recovery of the economy. However, the intensity of the second wave tempered some of that initial optimism. primarily through supply chain disruptions, ”said Nitin Raheja, Executive Director, Head of Discretionary Equities, Julius Baer.

However, the strong commitment of central banks, both globally and nationally, to ensuring a strong resumption of growth through the pursuit of easy monetary policies has kept liquidity benign, fueling strong inflows into financial markets and other risky assets, he noted.

“Multi-year low interest rates, next-generation reforms, adequate availability of capital and the revival of the real estate sector have created the framework for a multi-year earnings growth cycle,” Raheja added.

Despite all these favorable factors, the market has a habit of teaching very old lessons to very new investors.

One of those lessons has been that valuations and fundamentals matter, as evidenced by Paytm’s catastrophic debut in the market.

India’s largest Rs 18,300 crore IPO has been one of the most publicized listings of recent times and a major milestone in the country’s startup ecosystem.

However, the stock slumped 27% on day one and continued to decline in subsequent sessions. Currently trading in a range of Rs 1,360, the share has not yet touched its issue price of Rs 2,150.

That aside, the coronavirus remains an unpredictable adversary for investors around the world.

Just as countries began to reopen and the global economy was getting back on track, the highly contagious variant of Omicron emerged, triggering a new wave of cases and border restrictions.

With soaring inflation wreaking havoc on economies around the world, central banks have also started to slow down their stimulus measures.

The Fed has already started cutting its bond purchases and will end the quantitative easing program by the start of next year, followed by rate hikes.

The Bank of England earlier this month became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the pandemic.

The tightening of ultra-accommodative monetary policies subsequently led to a flight of foreign capital from emerging markets, including India.

After being net investors for most of the year, REITs have been on a wave of sales since October, ditching shares worth Rs 37,320 crore (as of December 24).

The relentless selling pressure, however, was partially offset by a growing force in the domestic financial landscape of the retail investor.

Entries from systematic investment plans (SIPs) crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time this year, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

Individual investors hold a larger share of the MF industry’s assets (54.9% in November 2021, compared to 51.5% in the same month last year). In addition, 77 percent of individual investor assets are held in equity-based plans.

Investors also do not hesitate to participate directly in the stock markets.

While the number of mat accounts stood at 4.09 crore at the end of 2019-2020 and 5.51 crore in 2020-21, the figure has already reached 7.38 crore this fiscal year so far (as of October 31, 2021).

“The consequences of the world’s easiest monetary policy and fiscal spending have made stocks attractive, and the stock market has benefited even more from the reopening of the economy. The increased inflows of money into the financial system bought foreign money into emerging markets.

“The cascading effect of profits brought retail investors into the stock market, a global affair. Indirectly, the pandemic has helped certain sectors of the Indian economy like IT, healthcare and exporters, (who) have benefited from digitization and global demand, ”said Vinod Nair, research director at Geojit Financial Services.

Adhering to the adage of making hay while the sun is shining, India Inc has also crammed into the capital market with Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), raising a record Rs 1.18 lakh crore from over of 60 programs.

The Street saw more sales of initial shares in 2021 than in the past three years combined, both in terms of number of registrations and amount raised.

With such good humor all around, many market players are asking an uncomfortable question: How long will the good times last?

Most brokerages expect Sensex to post lukewarm returns in 2022, weighed down by already stretched valuations, hawkish central banks and an uncertain global recovery.

The looming threat of Omicron triggering another wave of a pandemic is the greatest near-term risk. But the faith in India’s underlying history remains intact.

“We believe the strong medium-term growth outlook should support valuations. We appreciate the stability of macroeconomic parameters which should support consumption and investment, leading to continued revisions to earnings estimates,” BNP analysts said. Paribas earlier this month.

The party, it seems, for now, is destined to continue.