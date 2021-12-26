Aquis: the stock market challenger who wants to shake up the City





A which is a London-based challenger exchange. It’s home to everyone from historic brewer Shepherd Neame to ATC music management company. CEO Alasdair Haynes explains how the company is going after AIM, why it has banned short selling, and why entrepreneurs should consider his business when they go public. We are first and foremost a challenger stock exchange. Currently, we are targeting small to mid-sized growth companies, but we have the capacity to grow a company with a market cap of less than 10 million to billions. Yes. We are the only other registered investment exchange in the UK, which is regulated by the FCA in the same way as AIM and enjoys the same tax breaks and stamp duty exemptions, making AQSE a place to be. as regulated and legitimate as its larger recognized counterpart. READ MORE The exchange has come a long way since we bought it in March 2020. There have been a record 22 IPOs this year. The companies currently listed include well-known names such as Shepherd Neame alongside industry pioneers such as blockchain company KR1, luxury investor Silverwood Brands and cross-border e-commerce firm Samarkand. Why should an entrepreneur choose you over AIM? The key differentiator is our in-depth understanding of the needs of growing businesses. We have separated the market, for example our Access entry segment is formed with different rules and support for companies earlier in their development. We see it as a primary school for businesses. From there, companies move on to Apex Market High School, which currently has an average market cap of around $ 75 million, and eventually to AQSE Main Market University. Another distinction between Access and Apex is the requirement for companies listed in the Apex segment to publish a growth prospectus, opening its IPOs to participation by retail investors. AQSE’s encouragement for retail investor participation has led online brokers such as AJ Bell, Barclays and interactive investors to connect to the exchange and offer trading in AQSE securities. Is there a real need for Aquis? The main LSE market now has a minimum market capitalization of 30 million. This means that companies at an earlier stage of growth must now be listed on the AIM or AQSE, showing FCA’s support for proportionality. When Aquis got registered on AIM it was a big event, but I wish someone had told me it would be a leaving party, we never spoke directly to the exchange again. A direct relationship between the stock exchange and listed companies is a priority for AQSE, abandoning AIM’s NOMAD requirement. As companies don’t have to rely on an expensive advisor to always contact the exchange and AQSE’s streamlined listing process, the cost of issuance is between 25% and 50% cheaper than an AIM IPO . What about liquidity, isn’t that a problem? Liquidity is an area of ​​interest for AQSE, an area that the stock market knows needs to improve. We have gone old-fashioned with our new market maker program. We made it competitive, with market makers having to maintain spreads of no more than 5%, and the most able to reduce spreads given the warrants convertible into AQSE shares. So far statistics show the impact that has been achieved, with spreads narrowing to double digits in the growing market. You have banned short selling. It seems wrong to me. How to defend it? The ban aims to protect SMEs and their investors. It’s not about supporting bad companies, it’s about empowering shareholders to make the decision to buy or sell. If you see a necklace in a store you can’t decide you don’t like it and deprive yourself of it, and we believe when it comes to growing businesses the rules should be the same. The choice should be with the owners of the business to sell or keep. Not an external participant. And what about the future? One thing is certain, we need competition in our trade to encourage innovation and maintain London’s place as an exceptional financial center. The government appreciates this, and this fact more than anything makes me certain that the exchange has a bright future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/business/aquis-stock-market-aim-listing-london-rules-b972978.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos