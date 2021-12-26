Running blind taught Avi Solomon a thing or two about challenges

Avi Solomon sits on his sofa at his home in Beit Shemesh and plays with his two-month-old daughter, Malka. Nike, his assistance dog, is at his side. His six other children are in school, and it is a rare moment of calm for Solomon, a marathoner, as he is resting on orders from the doctors.

Solomon, who is blind, had a fall a few weeks earlier at the 31st kilometer of the London Marathon in October and injured his leg. That won’t stop him for long, however. The Abu Dhabi 40km Marathon arrives in November and Solomon is not the type to let anything get in his way.

Avi Solomon, left, running with Lior Berhano. Photo courtesy of Justine Zwerling

In addition to running marathons, Salomon also performs various jobs to support his family; founded a non-profit organization called Moreshet Avot, to bring Ethiopian youth and adults back into the fold of religious Judaism; and leads inclusion activities for groups including Afikim, https://afikim.org/ a nonprofit organization that helps children and families at risk.

Its an existence around the clock.

You’re lucky to have me here, admits Solomon, 38, who answers numerous phone calls during our interview on topics ranging from running shoes to how to set up his morning workout with his trainer, Daniel Ishta.

Face adversity

Solomon faced adversity all his life.

Born in Ethiopia, where six of his siblings died, Solomon arrived in Israel in 1991 at the age of six with his parents and four other siblings on an airlift operation across Italy. . His eyesight was already failing and the surgery had done nothing to rectify the situation.

In Israel, he was diagnosed with glaucoma and at only 14 years old he lost his sight completely after an operation.

Three years later, his mother died. She was the foundation of the family. She had learned Hebrew quickly and worked hard to help her family adjust to their new situation, while giving birth to three more children in Israel.

My mother played a very central role for all of us and losing her was very difficult, Solomon admits. We were in a great crisis because we were already facing the loss of six siblings. I had to run between my boarding school and my home to help my younger brothers and sisters born in Israel. It was not easy.

Instead of giving in, Solomon found a way to run marathons, often raising money for the Israel Guide Dog Center.

Sports have been an integral part of his life since childhood, hunting wild animals from his family’s flock of sheep. He excelled at football when he could still see. After losing his sight, he started to run.

I was looking for a sport that would test my personal abilities, he said.

In an individual sport, you know that losing or winning is all up to you. Running is the best sport because you don’t stay in one place. You are always on the move, meet new people, in communication with your surroundings. If you want to run quietly, run quietly; if you want to run in a group, you run in a group. Running doesn’t take much from you. You put on your running shoes and a shirt, and yallah, you are on your way.

Complex logistics

As a blind runner, the logistics are obviously more complex. Over the years he has built a support team including running guides Ariel Goldsmith and Lior Berhano, with whom he completed the 2019 London Marathon in three hours and seven minutes.

The team suffered a devastating blow less than two years ago when Goldsmith, who had played a central role in organizing Solomon’s logistics, medical care and financing, passed away suddenly.

He was a real loss for us and we really miss him. It affected every aspect of my race, says Solomon. We were like brothers.

Salomon had hoped to represent Israel at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this summer, but with the qualifying time reduced from 3:15 to 2:30, his goal now is to beat a personal best of less than three hours.

The difference in qualifying time is 45 minutes, so I’m not there. I won’t lie. I don’t compare myself to others and I have my own challenge: to run a marathon in less than three hours, he says. Hope I succeed if not this year, then next year.

From left to right, British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan, blind marathon runner Avi Solomon with guide dog Nike, and Justine Zwerling, Head of Primary Markets, Israel at the London Stock Exchange. Photo by Yasmin Kaye / British Embassy

Solomons’ son, Lior, 10, comes home during our interview and convinces his father to take him to Jerusalem for his planned activity in Afikim.

Lior puts the harness on Nike while Salomon retrieves his suitcase of equipment.

Becoming a father is something I have always dreamed of since I was very young, says Salomon, preparing himself. I had very specific plans on this.

He even went to Ethiopia to find a wife.

I always dreamed of getting married in Ethiopia and when I met Tehila I liked the seriousness of her personality. She was calm and connected to people. She had the ability to understand a situation, he said.

Even with the daily domestic chaos with all the kids at home, Solomon said, raising a family has been his greatest achievement.

There is always a lot of action here, as in all homes, and I don’t get free passes from my kids because I’m blind, he says. My biggest victory was raising my family. I know there is a sequel.

Help children meet their challenges

As the car enters Jerusalem via the Hebron road, Solomon tilts his head upward and says: We are in Jerusalem now, are we not? I can feel the change in the air.

A group of children are waiting for him, and Nike is a hit.

Children in Afikim’s after-school program in Jerusalem practice blind running with a running guide, an activity led by blind Israeli-Ethiopian marathoner Avi Solomon. Photo by Judith Sudilovsky

Solomon explains to the children how Nike helps him get around and what it feels like to be blind, asking them to cover their eyes. Then he pulls out his gear: canes, extra harnesses, big balls with bells inside to play goalball.

Salomon isn’t fazed by the children’s screams and laughter echoing off the walls as they run into the gym in pairs to try out the equipment.

After overcoming his own obstacles, Solomon said, he feels a connection with children who also face challenges.

I was also in those kind of extracurricular places, where we did homework and got support, so I understand kids. I’ve always wanted to volunteer and help, he says.

Avi Solomon speaking with children in Afikim, accompanied by his guide dog and a suitcase full of sports equipment for the blind. Photo by Judith Sudilovsky

Solomon believes that the difficulties he was forced to face early in his life helped him keep things in perspective.

My two main role models were my parents, who, despite all the difficulties they encountered, continued, Solomon says.

I know that a person who is focused on a goal, no matter what, will achieve it. Sport for me is my testament to my mother [who taught me] how to do everything; how to deal with difficulties; how to deal with success and failure and do what’s right for you, he says.

She really supported me. I know she’s up there watching and praying and worrying about me so that I will be successful and if I fail I will turn failure into success.

Everything has a purpose

When his marathon days are over, Solomon hopes to continue running locally and find stable employment in the sport.

Seeing me run makes people want to run and challenge themselves. They ask me how I can run when I’m blind, and I explain to them and then they understand that it is possible, he said.

Shortly after our interview, Solomon began serious training for the Abu Dhabi Marathon on November 26, while undergoing physical therapy for his injury.

From left to right, Lior Berhano, partner of Avi Solomons; Brigitte Trafford, Director of Communications and Marketing, London Stock Exchange; London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer; Avi Solomon; and Justine Zwerling, Head of Primary Markets Israel for the London Stock Exchange and a long-time supporter of the Solomons race. Photo by Henrik Anderson / LSEG

In a pre-race statement, he told supporters: I know there are a lot of good people in the world and I think my presence at the marathon and all the people who will be with me there can only help. ‘add another spice to the creation of links between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

In Abu Dhabi, Solomon and his 15-member team were warmly welcomed and participated in a Shabbat dinner hosted by the local Jewish community, who came to support him during the marathon – a race he continued with his partner from Berhano race in three hours, 22 minutes and 24 seconds.

He was accompanied, among others, by Justine Zwerling, co-founder of the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum and head of Primary Markets, Israel at the London Stock Exchange.

How does Avi deal with his busy life?

I am hyper; I don’t really like to sit down. Anything that has a purpose, I will do what I need to be successful.