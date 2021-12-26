India to become 6th largest economy in the world by 2023: report





India’s economy is set to become the world’s sixth-largest economy, leaving behind the French and British economies, according to the British Consultancy Cybr report released last Sunday. The report says that in 2022, the Indian economy will overtake the French economy while it will trump the UK economy in 2023. However, the report has bad news for China because it says it will take time for the Mandarins to become the world’s largest economy. in dollar terms. “India should overtake France next year, then Great Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the sixth largest economy in the world,” according to the Cebr report. The report also indicates that global economic output will exceed $ 100,000 billion for the first time in 2022. However, it will take a little longer than expected for China to overtake the United States as the largest economy, adds The report. British consulting firm Cebr predicted that China would become the world’s largest economy in dollar terms by 2030, two years later than predicted in last year’s World Economic League Table report. “The important question for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8% in the United States,” said Cebr vice president Douglas McWilliams. “We hope that a relatively modest tiller adjustment will bring the non-transient elements under control. Otherwise, the world will have to brace for a recession in 2023 or 2024.” The report showed that Germany is on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russia could become one of the top 10 economies by 2036 and Indonesia is on track for ninth place in 2034. (With contributions from Reuters) To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



