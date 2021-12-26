Choice of stocks to buy, investment ideas in the first quarter, small cap strategy





Small-cap companies have struggled over the past month and a half, resulting in a weak fourth quarter.

Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis says this usually translates into a strong first quarter.

He named a group of 18 companies that could be set up for a rally in early 2022. While the last quarter of the year has been very good for stocks overall, there hasn’t been a lot of zest for small businesses. As of December 21, with a handful of trading days remaining in 2021, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 7.9% in the fourth quarter, but small-cap Russell 2000 only gained 0.1%. The smaller, more economically sensitive companies that make up the Russell 2000 Index have been hit hard by fears about the new COVID-19 variant, as well as higher interest rate projections. The Russell 2000 rose about 15% in 2021, so it hasn’t been a terrible year for small caps, but they are way behind their larger counterparts, as evidenced by the 27% gain for the S&P 500. The smallest index is far from the peaks reached in early November. But Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis says the struggles for small caps are particularly noticeable as these stocks are generally doing well in the last three months of the year. And when they wrestle like they’re doing right now, they usually have a comeback in January. “When small caps were in the red in the fourth quarter, they fell with a larger than average margin,” he said. “January’s average increase for babies in January is 3.7%, but when the fourth quarter is down, they rebound 4.7%.” DeSanctis says investors can position themselves for this recovery by buying stocks with above-average returns on equity, and he has compiled a list of 18 companies that meet these criteria and are rated “Buy” by analysts at Jefferies. Companies are ranked here in descending order based on their performance in the fourth quarter as of December 21. Only one (modestly) outperformed the Russell 2000, and most did significantly worse against the small-cap benchmark or larger indices like the S&P 500.

