Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















On December 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Yogesh Dayal, chief general manager in charge of the communications department, as an additional director on the bank’s board of directors.

RBL Bank Acting CEO Rajeev Ahuja Says Bank Fully Supports RBI and Asset Quality Issues Addressed


New Trends

End of year 2021 | 8 Indian celebrities who launched their NFTs



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi456.95-4.85-1.05
Indiabulls Hsg219.75-4.35-1.94
ntpc121.25-3.30-2.65
Nhpc30.35-0.55-1.78

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting