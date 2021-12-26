3 Cathie Wood Charts That Show Why The Stock Market Is Feeling Crazy Right Now

the S&P 500 is up 25% over the year. Yet, depending on who you ask, that number may seem either way too low or way too high.

Something strange is happening in the market. At first glance, it’s hard to put your finger on what exactly it is. But dig deeper using some visual aids, and at least some of your questions might be answered.

Below you’ll find three charts that I think help explain why things look out of balance in the US stock market right now. Taken together, the three charts tell the story of why the strategy of ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood failed this year after working almost perfectly in 2020.

1. Volatility is on the rise

Volatility increased in December. In fact, it’s the highest since early April.

The chart above shows the 30-day rolling volatility for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite ETF 9:30 a.m. NASDAQ: ONEQ, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEMKT: DAY). This forward-looking measure takes the last 30 days of trading data to extrapolate the standard deviation of a security over the next year. Data shows that the prices of the three exchange-traded funds are more likely to be further from their average than at any point since April. In short, there is more volatility.

2. Mega-cap stocks have now gotten even more mega

Throughout 2018 there was a lot of buzz surrounding which US company would be the first to surpass a market cap of $ 1,000 billion and stay above that point. Today, there are nearly six companies worth over $ 1,000 billion (Meta-platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) were above $ 1 trillion but have slipped recently).

Additionally, the cumulative value of the seven largest US stocks by market cap – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Tesla and Nvidia– is $ 11.47 trillion. At the end of 2018, that same basket was worth just $ 4.74 trillion. That’s a staggering 242% return in just three years from what many would consider to be pretty obvious choices. And get this: Apple and Microsoft combined are worth more than the value of the seven stocks just three years ago.

Has the world changed so much? In some ways, yes. It is undeniable that many of the trends that are driving these businesses – e-commerce, software, data management and IT services, modern advertising, electric vehicles, graphics and processing power, virtual reality, and renewable energy (among others) are growing extremely fast. . But it’s also true that the value Wall Street is willing to give these companies, both in terms of the stock’s market capitalization relative to its earnings (P / S ratio) or the stock’s price per share. relative to its profits (P / E ratio) has grown in recent years. This phenomenon is called “multiple expansion”. The reverse is “multiple contraction”, which is when investors are willing to pay less for a business relative to its sales or profits.

Not that long ago, Apple and Microsoft had dividend yields of 1% or 2% and P / E ratios below 20. Today they each have a dividend yield below 0.8% and a P / E ratio greater than 30.

3. We went from growth at any cost to growth at a reasonable price

Sometimes the simpler graphics carry the most weight. And that’s why the table below might be the best on this list.

Here we see the return since the start of the year of the S&P 500, the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VBK), and Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF Arche Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The astounding performance since the start of the year of these various investment vehicles reflects what we have learned in the previous chart. Most of the market’s gains were driven by mega-cap stocks – and not just tech stocks, but many blue-chip stocks as well. In fact, the top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 have contributed about half of its gains so far this year. If you don’t have them, there is a good chance that you are underperforming the market.

In addition, many of Cathie Wood’s favorite companies, which are mostly ultra-high growth but also very unprofitable companies in disrupted sectors, are completely out of favor right now as their growth has slowed down and they lose money.

Last year, Wood was one of the most popular, if not the most beloved, stock pickers. With good reason, its five exchange-traded funds posted returns above 100% in 2020. This year, its five ETFs have lost money.

Focus on what matters most

It has been difficult for Wood’s Choices to beat the market when the bulk of the market’s gains are driven by the larger companies. In fact, it’s been very difficult for a fund, let alone an individual investor, to beat the 2021 U.S. stock market because of the disparity between mega-cap companies and everything in between. A single year of performance is not indicative of an investor’s prowess. Trying to emulate what Mr. Market favors over a short period of time is a good way to lose your shirt. If you had done this in February, you would have overpaid for the stocks itself. Knowing what you own and why you own it provides the confidence to let a growth story unfold.

Investors are unlikely to agree on the relevance or otherwise of the market dynamics in 2021. But in any case, it is clear that the market has moved strongly towards well-known names in the industry which are either profitable or have a clear path to profitability. I hope you now have a better understanding of why this year has truly been a year of big comebacks and catastrophic losses.

No matter how interesting the story, the most important thing is to invest in companies that match your personal risk tolerance and financial goals. For many, Wood’s actions are a poor fit. And for some, getting into mega-cap stocks that have risen so much in value might also be a little uncomfortable. The best option for 2022 might be to find blue-chip, quality stocks that are trading at a discount to past prices. This way, an investor gets a quality business that they know can survive market volatility, but also not terribly overvalued.