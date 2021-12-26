Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ AG invest 15 million in methanol fuel cell company Blue World Technologies





Vaekstfonden, the Danish Growth Fund and the German engine manufacturer DEUTZ AG, are invest $ 15 million in methanol fuel cell company Blue World Technologies. The goal is to bring the company’s green fuel cell products and solutions to the global market. Blue World Technologies fuel cells are based on high temperature PEM technology combined with methanol reforming. In October, Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ AG started a due diligence process with the intention of investing in Blue World Technologies. This process is now complete and Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ are therefore each investing 7.5 million in the company. With Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ as investors, Blue World Technologies is also in a strong position regarding a possible stock exchange listing in the future. Since the start of 2021, Blue World Technologies has been working on establishing a factory to produce basic fuel cell components and systems at its headquarters in Aalborg, Denmark. During the year, the company outsourced the entire production of membranes, electrodes and separator plates. With this new investment, Blue World Technologies will strive to start serial production in order to prepare the company to ship fuel cells and systems to industries around the world. With a short history of only three years, we have evolved rapidly in many ways, and with these new investments we are now further accelerating the industrialization of our methanol fuel cell technology. Vaekstfonden and DEUTZ are both very strong and experienced investors who can support Blue World, both in terms of future business development, large-scale production and market access. We have had an exciting and good collaboration over the past few months, and we look forward to continuing to explore this. —Anders Korsgaard, co-founder and CEO of Blue World Technologies With the intention of producing 500 MW of fuel cells at the plant in Aalborg, Denmark, when full production capacity is reached within the next two years, the company is taking a big step towards bringing to market. methanol fuel cell technology. The investment and collaboration with Blue World Technologies are in line with our activities in the development of climate neutral drive systems at DEUTZ. We generally feel a great interest in our climate neutral solutions, and we also experienced this in November, when Blue World Technologies presented its products to our customers and partners at the annual DEUTZ DAYS. The interest generated is immense and we look forward to seeing the potential of our collaboration unfold in the years to come. —Dr Frank Hiller, CEO of DEUTZ AG Vaekstfonden’s investment is supported by the European Investment Bank with the support of the European Union via the EFSI. The 8,500 m2 The production building that Blue World Technologies took over in February will be one of the world’s largest fuel cell plants with high temperature PEM technology. At the plant, methanol fuel cells and fuel cell systems will be manufactured for a wide variety of industries in the stationery and transportation sector, where they will provide a green alternative to conventional combustion engines or generators.

