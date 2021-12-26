Most Gulf stock markets in red as COVID-19 cases rise





December 26 (Reuters) – Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index losing the most ground as rising coronavirus cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment. COVID-19 infections have started to rise again after months of low or falling numbers, data from health ministries has shown, as the Omicron variant spreads across the world. Read more Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.9%, led by a 0.9% decline in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 1.4% decline in Saudi National Bank (1180.SE), the kingdom’s largest lender. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Health officials in the region advised citizens and residents last week to avoid unnecessary overseas travel. Saudi Arabia reported its first Omicron case on December 1. In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) was down 0.4%, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD) was down 2.2%. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has seen a particularly sharp rise in COVID-19 infections since Omicron’s arrival was announced this month, with 1,002 cases recorded on Thursday, up from 68 on December 2. The resurgence comes during the region’s peak tourist season, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, which welcomes millions of visitors to the Dubai Expo 2020 World Expo and other seasonal events. The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.4%, under pressure from a 0.7% drop from the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA). Dubai’s main stock index (.DFMGI), however, gained 0.5%, led by a 7.5% jump from Deyaar Development (DEYR.DU). Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) closed 0.8% higher, with major lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) rising 1.7%. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bangalore; edited by John Stonestreet Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

