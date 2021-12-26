Fairfax repurchases $ 1 billion in shares after investment by CPPIB and OMERS





Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. repurchased US $ 1 billion of its own shares at a premium price on Christmas Eve, after selling a stake in a subsidiary for US $ 900 million to OMERS institutional investors and the Pension Plan Investment Board from Canada. A global property and casualty insurance company, Fairfax announced in November its intention to repurchase up to 8.7% of its own shares at a price of between US $ 425 and US $ 500 for each subordinate voting share. At the same time, Toronto-based Fairfax announced that it had sold a 9.9% stake in its Stamford, Conn-based Odyssey Group Holdings Inc. division to the Office and OMERS, two of the largest managers. pension funds in Canada. Fairfax is the latest in a series of Canadian financial services firms to launch major share buybacks, as regulators ease capital restrictions imposed during the pandemic and allow banks and insurers to deploy cash as they see fit. seems. Toronto-based Fairfax fixed the purchase price for its buyout last Friday using a modified Dutch auction, which allows shareholders to select the price at which they are willing to offer their shares. The auction was slightly oversubscribed, according to a report by Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie. Fairfax ended up acquiring two million shares at US $ 500 each, the high end of its predefined range. That day, shares of Fairfax closed at US $ 464.02 on the New York Stock Exchange, so the buyout proceeded at an 8% premium over where the shares of the company was trading at the time. The decision to sell a stake in a subsidiary and use the capital to buy back shares provided an elegant solution to increasing book value per share in the short term while supporting future growth, Mr. Hardie said. The investment by CPPIB and OMERS valued Odyssey at 1.7 times its book value. In contrast, the buyback allowed Fairfax to buy back its own shares at a 10 percent discount from the company’s reported book value of US $ 561.88 per share. Mr Hardie said: The Odyssey deal highlights the significant gap between the Fairfax share price and the estimated intrinsic value of the company and its holdings. Fairfax, controlled by entrepreneur Prem Watsa, also raised capital in October by selling a 14% stake in UK reinsurance subsidiary Brit Ltd. to OMERS for US $ 375 million. Historically, Fairfax has used cash generated by its operating companies and investments to grow through acquisitions, rather than to pay for share buybacks. In recent years, the company has grown in India and Africa. The property and casualty insurance and reinsurance sectors are grouped around their main players, including Fairfax. As P&C business becomes increasingly risky and complex, capital requirements and the need for reinsurance will increase, Swiss Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, said in a recent report. The Zurich-based company said: Real estate will be the fastest growing segment, with global premiums expected to increase 5.3% per year through 2040. Climate risks will be one of the main drivers of the real estate growth. Fairfax is expected to continue to attract smaller competitors. In a report released last week, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Dwelle said: The company has over $ 1 billion in cash and has the operational flexibility to pursue various growth initiatives and acquisitions at short and long term. Your time is precious. Receive the Top Business Headlines newsletter delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. register today.

