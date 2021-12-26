Ontario Breaks COVID Case Record for 2nd Day in a Row with Nearly 9,600 New Infections

Ontario set a record for new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row with nearly 9,600 infections reported.

There were 9,571 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 676,924 since the start of the pandemic.

For comparison, last Friday 3,214 cases were reported. The seven-day average is now 4,923, up from Thursday when it was 4,002 and last Friday when it was 1,914.

As of Thursday, 5,790 cases were reported.

Six more deaths were also announced on December 24, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the province to 10,146.

A total of 626,798 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, an increase of 1,997.

Over 72,600 additional tests were performed. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,827,410 tests and 67,571 are still under investigation.

The province said the positivity rate for the last day was 18.7 percent, up from Thursday’s report, where it was 16 percent, and up from Friday’s report. last, where it was 8.2 percent.

Provincial figures have shown that there are 508 people hospitalized with COVID (up from 68), of which 164 are in intensive care due to COVID (down from five); 102 people in intensive care units are on ventilators (down from four).

508 people are hospitalized with # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE. 355 are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status and 153 are fully vaccinated. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 24, 2021

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of those hospitalized, 153 were fully vaccinated and of those in intensive care, 28 were fully vaccinated.

Before the most recent peak, the largest increase in the number of cases came on April 16, when 4,812 cases were reported.

At that time, there were 1,955 people hospitalized with COVID and 701 in intensive care because of the virus. Twenty-five deaths were also reported that day.

There were 229,743 COVID-19 vaccines given on Thursday 11,619 were first doses, 4,000 were second doses and 214,124 were third doses.

Reporting of COVID data during the holidays

Elliott spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene noted that the Department of Health will not update COVID-19 data on its website from December 25-28 or January 1-3 due to the holidays.

Data for those days will be released on December 29 and January 4.

However, Hilkene said Elliott will continue to tweet COVID-19 data except on December 25 and January 1.

People who are not fully immunized represent 22.7% of the total Ontario population, and amount to 1,892 of the 9,571 new cases reported in Ontario. 254 cases concern individuals whose vaccination status is unknown. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 24, 2021

