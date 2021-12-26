Business
Ontario Breaks COVID Case Record for 2nd Day in a Row with Nearly 9,600 New Infections
Ontario set a record for new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row with nearly 9,600 infections reported.
There were 9,571 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 676,924 since the start of the pandemic.
For comparison, last Friday 3,214 cases were reported. The seven-day average is now 4,923, up from Thursday when it was 4,002 and last Friday when it was 1,914.
As of Thursday, 5,790 cases were reported.
Six more deaths were also announced on December 24, bringing the number of virus-related deaths in the province to 10,146.
Read more:
UK finds hospitalization less likely with Omicron variant compared to Delta
A total of 626,798 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, an increase of 1,997.
Over 72,600 additional tests were performed. Ontario has now administered a total of 20,827,410 tests and 67,571 are still under investigation.
The province said the positivity rate for the last day was 18.7 percent, up from Thursday’s report, where it was 16 percent, and up from Friday’s report. last, where it was 8.2 percent.
Provincial figures have shown that there are 508 people hospitalized with COVID (up from 68), of which 164 are in intensive care due to COVID (down from five); 102 people in intensive care units are on ventilators (down from four).
Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of those hospitalized, 153 were fully vaccinated and of those in intensive care, 28 were fully vaccinated.
Before the most recent peak, the largest increase in the number of cases came on April 16, when 4,812 cases were reported.
At that time, there were 1,955 people hospitalized with COVID and 701 in intensive care because of the virus. Twenty-five deaths were also reported that day.
Trending Stories
Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupts vacation travel with more than 6,000 canceled flights
Girl accidentally killed by LA police while in dressing room at clothing store
There were 229,743 COVID-19 vaccines given on Thursday 11,619 were first doses, 4,000 were second doses and 214,124 were third doses.
Reporting of COVID data during the holidays
Elliott spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene noted that the Department of Health will not update COVID-19 data on its website from December 25-28 or January 1-3 due to the holidays.
Data for those days will be released on December 29 and January 4.
However, Hilkene said Elliott will continue to tweet COVID-19 data except on December 25 and January 1.
Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8472770/ontario-covid-cases-december-24-coronavirus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]