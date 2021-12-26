S&P 5,000? Here’s what analysts and investors expect from the stock market in 2022





As 2021 draws to a close, investors and analysts are already focused on 2022. This year marked the third consecutive year of returns of at least 16% for the S&P 500, leaving investors wondering how much further they can expect from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in 2022. Historical target LPL’s chief financial markets strategist Ryan Detrick recently said he was optimistic about the potential for the S&P 500 to reach an all-time high of 5,000 in 2022. We believe the S&P 500 could be valued at 5,0005,100 by the end of 2022, based on an EPS estimate of $ 235 for 2023 and a P / E index of between 21 and 21.5, a stated Detrick in LPL 2022. outlook report. Detrick said meeting and exceeding that target price range next year will largely depend on corporate profits. If interest rates remain lower than market expected, a strong economy and positive investor sentiment could support further earnings growth and even further expansion of earnings multiples, he said. However, if inflation, wage growth and rising interest rates put pressure on margins in 2022, Detrick said any S&P 500 earnings growth could be difficult to achieve in 2022. For the S&P 500 to reach 5,000, it will only need to gain about 6.2% from current levels, a relatively modest annual return for the index on a historical basis. Upcoming opportunities In his Daily Market Notes, Navellier CIO Louis Navellier recently said that investors should continue to have opportunities in the market in 2022, but Stock the selection could become more important. While year-over-year earnings comparisons will become more difficult in 2022, a tighter market is good news for growth stocks and dividend growth stocks and bad news for the index fund crowd. , because growth stocks and dividend growth stocks have traditionally thrived in a shrinkage. , a more selective stock market environment like this, said Navellier. He noted that Democrats are also likely to lose control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 midterm election, and Wall Street has historically favored a divided government. Investor survey results DataTrek Research’s annual investor survey suggests that investors achieve modest, positive returns from the S&P 500 in 2022. In fact, 81% of investors surveyed predict that the S&P 500 returns in 2022 will be between 0% and 15%. % for the year, with 42%. of respondents expect returns of around 5 to 10%. No wonder December is proving difficult, because if an investor thinks next year’s gains will be limited, then selling before an average year is a solid strategy, said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas. Colas recently pointed out that the overall 12-month price target for the S&P 500 based on analyst stock price targets is 5,225. Benzingas take It’s extremely difficult to predict what the stock market will do in any given year, but the long-term track record of the S&P 500 has been remarkably consistent throughout history. Since 1925, the 35-year rolling annual returns of the S&P 500 have always stayed between about 8 percent and about 15 percent. By Wayne Duggan 2021 Epoch Times. The Epoch Times does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. To follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.theepochtimes.com/sp-5000-heres-what-analysts-and-investors-expect-from-the-stock-market-in-2022_4176703.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos