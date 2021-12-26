Business
What to know this week
As traders return from the shortened holiday week, price developments heading into the new year will be closely watched, especially given the relatively light economic data and the earnings schedule for the next few days.
The S&P 500 (^ GSPC) enters the period known to usher in the so-called Santa Claus rally, or strong seasonal calendar for stocks at the end of each year.
The term, coined by Stock Trader’s Almanac in the 1970s, encompasses the last five trading days of the year and the first two sessions of the new year. This year, this Santa Claus rally window is expected to start on Monday, December 27 or at the latest a Santa Claus rally started 11 years ago, due to the holiday schedule this year.
According to data from LPL Financial, the The Santa’s rally period sums up the seven days most likely to be highest in any given year. Since 1950, the Santa Claus Rally period has produced a positive return for the S&P 500 78.9% of the time, with an average return of 1.33%.
Why are these seven days so strong? Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, wrote in a note. Whether it’s optimism for the upcoming New Year, holiday spending, holiday traders, institutions sweeping their books, or the holiday spirit, the bottom line is that bulls tend to believe in Santa Claus.
And if history is any indication, the absence of a Santa Claus rally has also generally served as a harbinger of lower short-term returns.
“Going back to the mid-1990s, there have only been six times Santa has not shown up in December. market at the start of the year), ”added Detrick.
Considering the bear markets of 2000 and 2008 both came after one of the rare instances that Santa Claus didn’t show convinced us, ”he said. A bear market generally refers to a fall in stocks of at least 20% from recent highs. “If this seasonally strong period misses the mark, it could be a warning sign.”
And this year, investors have considerable additional concerns to think about as the New Year approaches. Although the actions closed Thursday’s session at new records ahead of the long bank holiday weekendDecember marked another volatile start to the month, with further concerns about the Omicron variant and the potential for Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening weighing on risky assets. Additionally, prospects for greater near-term budget support through the Biden administration’s Build Back Better bill have dimmed and inflation concerns have risen further. Last week, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that core personal consumption expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, rose 4.7% year-on-year, the fastest since 1983.
“If the United States did not fight against the Omicron variant, US stocks would dance higher because the Santa Claus rally would have kept the rise in uncharted territory,” wrote Edward Moya, chief market strategist at OANDA, in a statement. note last week. “It’s too early to say for sure whether we’ll have a Santa Claus rally, but given all the near-term risks of Fed tightening, weakness in China, uncertainty over budget support and the COVID, Wall Street is not complaining. “
Economic calendar
Monday: Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Activity Index, December (13.0 expected, 11.8 in November)
Tuesday: Month-to-month FHFA house price index, October (0.9% in September); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 City Composite Index, month over month, October (0.9% expected, 0.96% in September); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 City Composite Index, year-on-year, October (18.6% expected, 19.05% in September); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller House Price Index, year-on-year, November (19.51% in October); Richmond Fed manufacturing index, December (11 expected, 11 in November)
Wednesday: November preliminary month-to-month wholesalers inventories (1.7% expected, 2.3% in October); Anticipated merchandise trade balance, November (-89.0 billion dollars expected, -82.9 billion dollars in October); Retail stocks, month over month, November (0.5% expected, 0.1% in October); Pending home sales, month-over-month, November (0.5% forecast, 7.5% October)
Thusday: Initial jobless claims, week ended December 25 (205,000 in the previous week); Continuing claims, week ended December 18 ($ 1.859 million in the previous week); MNI Chicago PMI, December (62.2 expected, 61.8 in November)
Friday: No significant report is planned for publication.
Earnings calendar
Monday: No significant report is planned for publication.
Tuesday: No significant report is planned for publication.
Wednesday: FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) before the market opens
Thusday: No significant report is planned for publication.
Friday: No significant report is planned for publication.
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
