This metric signals low returns for US stocks from 2022





NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as … [+] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference on December 19, 2018 in New York City. US stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time in 2018 (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Getty Images

The CAPE ratio, based on average company profits, is a widely watched valuation measure. Its high level suggests a decline in US stock returns over the next few years. Should we believe that? If so, what actions are worth considering? What is the CAP? Nobel laureate Robert Shiller designed the CAPE ratio in 1988 as a market assessment tool. It compares stock prices with average earnings over the past decade. This approach is argued to avoid being too pessimistic in times of recession and too optimistic in times of boom. It has become widely accepted as a useful tool for valuing stocks. Current Assessments The valuation of the US stock market is now at levels seen only twice before in recent history. Neither inspires confidence. Once in the 1920s before the Great Depression and once in 2000 before the .com bubble burst. Both have been bad times for stocks. Barclays currently has the US CAPE at nearly 40 as of October 2021. This is in part due to the high valuations and heavy weighting of tech stocks in the US market. However, still, just under half of the S&P 500 companies now have a PE greater than 20x. It is not a cheap American market. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Is this time different? CAPE is not fully predictive of the markets. At 5-10 years, it can predict about a third of future returns. It is therefore not definitive and it is not a short term predictor. Nonetheless, as long-term measurements evolve, it has a better track record than many other forecasting methods. However, Robert Shiller himself argued in a recent paper that while the CAPE is indeed very high relative to history, bond yields are remarkably low (although potentially rising in 2022). Therefore, if you take a look at the excess yield of CAPE over bonds, stocks may look attractive, as bond yields are so low today compared to much of history. Although some disagree that stock and bond returns should be compared in such a simplistic way. What to do? If you are concerned about the high CAPE ratio, one option to consider is international diversification. This has generally helped smooth portfolio returns throughout history. Today, while the US market is relatively expensive, other markets are less expensive. For example, investing in the markets of Japan, China and Europe seems to offer a more attractive valuation based on the valuation of CAPE. Also, if you think the United States is worth more because of its high concentration of tech stocks, remember that China has a large share of tech as well. However, history also reminds us of the risk of making shorter term calls based on CAPE. For example, the US CAPE crossed the symbolic 30 mark in 1997, but the index did not begin to drop until 3 years later. The CAPE should therefore encourage investors to be cautious, but also the impact may not be immediate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonmoore/2021/12/26/this-metric-signals-weak-returns-for-us-stocks-from-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos