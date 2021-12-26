Saudi stock exchange on the verge of its biggest annual leap since 2010: opening bell





RIYAD: Global economic output is expected to exceed $ 100,000 billion next year, according to a report by UK consulting firm Cebr. The report also says it will take longer than expected for China to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy. He predicted that China will occupy that place in 2030, compared to 2028 in the previous report, according to Reuters.

It is also likely that the German economy will surpass that of Japan in 2033. Russia is expected to become one of the world’s 10 largest economies by 2036 and Indonesia hopes to reach ninth place in 2034, the report adds. Threat of inflation The manager of the Norwegian wealth fund said financial markets are expected to post low returns over the next decade and inflation is the main hurdle ahead. The fund has had an average rate of return of 6% for a quarter of a century, but lower returns are now expected and could turn negative, according to Bloomberg. He said inflation affects several fronts such as freight rates, metal and food prices, construction costs and potentially wages. The CEO of the world’s largest fortune fund added that inflation could have more consequences than currently thought. Turkey’s unconventional policy Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country will not rely on rising interest rates to fight inflation, saying some of the policies he launched last week have stabilized inflation in less than ‘a day. The government will focus on economic growth, with an emphasis on investment, jobs, production, exports and a current account surplus, Bloomberg reported, citing Erdogan. Japanese prices accelerate Japan’s annual inflation rate reached 0.6% in November, after accelerating 0.1% the month before, official data showed. The rise in consumer prices was attributed to a 9.2 percent rise in fuel, electricity and water costs, as well as a 1.4 percent increase in food prices. food. If fresh food and energy prices are excluded, the annual rate would actually reflect 0.6% deflation. In monthly terms, aggregate consumer prices in the country rose 0.3% in November. Mexican economy Mexico’s GDP shrank 0.2% in October from a month ago, as the country continued to grapple with pandemic-related issues that stretched into the fourth quarter of this year. year. In addition, it was the third consecutive monthly decline in economic activity, Reuters reported, citing figures from the country’s official statistics agency INEGI. The country’s exports, in seasonally adjusted terms, hit a record high of $ 43.9 billion in November, inducing the first deficit in six months, valued at $ 463 million. central bank of china The People’s Bank of China, China’s central bank, said the country’s real economy will receive more support and monetary policy will become more forward-looking. The bank also aims to support the growth of the real estate industry, protect the rights of home buyers and help meet demand for housing, according to Bloomberg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1992986/business-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos