Strategy, sentiment to dictate stock market transactions





Iris Gonzales – Star from the Philippines December 27, 2021 | 00h00

MANILA, Philippines – As stocks enter the last trading week of the year, the fate of the market may be determined by how investors trade, rather than relying primarily on how they feel – Or simply, to strategy versus feeling. Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange’s benchmark, or PSEi, fell after gaining for two consecutive weeks, dropping 115.80 points or 1.6% to close at 7,181.86. Since the start of 2021, the PSEi has only gained 0.6% compared to 7,139.71 at the end of 2020. Last week’s so-called Santa Claus rally on Thursday, which caused three straight days of losses, was short-lived as the index succumbed to selling pressure on Friday, December 24, with trading hours shortened and a reduced turnover. For strategists, another shortened week of trading opens up opportunities to realign their portfolios through selective buying and facades to start the new year on a higher note. But for those in the mood, progress on the vaccination front and the spread of the more transmissible variant of Omicron remains an underlying concern, although the country’s economic recovery has apparently taken a turn as more businesses are reopening and consumers are spending more. “Another light season is seen as fund managers take a break for the Christmas holidays. Sentiment may remain generally optimistic, given the encouraging reports on the effectiveness of current vaccines against Omicron, ”the 2TradeAsia market portal said. “It would be prudent to continue to trade selectively and within the range,” the brokerage firm added. For Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., other catalysts such as the possible enactment of the National Budget Law 2022 by President Duterte and the trend of new local cases of COVID-19, which are at least among the lowest. levels in a year and a half, or since May 2020, could affect market sentiment this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/business/2021/12/27/2150226/strategy-sentiment-dictate-stock-trades The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

