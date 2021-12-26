Wall Street Week Ahead – Rally “Santa Claus” stocks?

Investors are watching the latest news on the fast-spreading Omicron variant closely for signs of the virus’s impact on the US economy and earnings as the market moves towards what has historically been a time of year strong for stocks.

Overall, the S&P 500 has been slightly ahead since November 24, before the variant was announced to the markets. It marked a record close on Thursday as encouraging developments made it easier for investors as to the economic impact of the variant.

“The market is now extremely reactionary and every little bit of news has a huge impact,” said George Young, portfolio manager at Villere & Co. Young plans to take advantage of any Omicron-induced volatility to add to stocks that depend on tourism and travel. such as First Hawaiian Bank Inc. Shares of the company are up 14.4% for the year to date.

The Omicron variant doubles infections in 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization. The variant now accounts for 73% of all new cases in the United States, up from less than 1% at the start of the month.

Still, questions about Omicron’s virulence made investors less pessimistic than the initial reaction. The S&P 500 closed down 2.3% on November 26 after the variant was discovered, fearing further economic bottlenecks.

A South African study on Wednesday offered hope for the severity of Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections. Shares of vaccine makers fell in December, with investors expecting the impact of the Omicron variant to be limited based on recent data.

This bodes well for what is known in the market as a Santa Claus rally. Historically, U.S. stocks have risen in the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January in the 56 out of 75 years since 1945, according to data from CFRA Research. This year, the period begins on December 27. The average Santa rally has pushed the S&P 500 up 1.3% since 1969, according to the Stock Trader Almanac.

It is unclear how much Wall Street analysts expect Omicron to affect earnings and the economy. Estimated earnings growth for the S&P 500 in 2022 was 8.3% on Friday, down from 8.0% in early December, according to data from Refinitiv.

Goldman Sachs reduced its estimate of US GDP growth to 3.8% from 4.2% due to the uncertainty of the impact of the Omicron wave.

Volatility possible

While there is likely to be some economic impact from Omicron, US consumer spending is likely to remain strong, said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.

He is focused on any sign that Senator Joe Manchin could reach a deal to back President Joe Biden’s $ 1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill. Manchin, who would provide one of the key votes to pass the bill in a divided Senate, said on Sunday he could not support the bill in its current form. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would vote on the bill in early January.

“We need a bit of good news, whether it’s on the Manchin front or the Omicron front to start a rally,” Hodge said. “We are fully invested and anticipate a small rally of relief in January.”

The coming week will be light on economic data, with the release on Tuesday of the S&P Case-Shiller US Home Price Index among the few notable data points.

Lack of further readings of the strength of the economy at a time when the number of coronavirus cases increases may make the stock market more volatile until the end of the year, said Dana DAuria, co-chief investment officer Investnet PMC.

“The market has become good enough to assess and take advantage of what we are learning on the health side,” she said.

If Omicron’s cases continue to climb or if there are signs that economic restrictions could be reimposed, investors will likely rebalance in stocks of giant tech companies like Apple Inc which have become defensive games given of their significant cash positions and income growth due to remote work, D’Auria said.

“At the end of the day, if Omicron is really causing problems, I would be ready for a more volatile market” until the start of the new year, she said.