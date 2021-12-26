What caused the drought in the Oregon IPO? A new generation of startups and Wall Street thirsty for deals





New Oregon State-Owned Enterprises No Oregon company has had a major IPO from 2004 to 2021, but there have been four this fall, with two more on deck for next year. Here is an overview: Dutch brothers: The southern Oregon drive-thru chain broke the state’s IPO drought in September with the state’s largest public offering ever, raising $ 550 million. Within two days, Dutch Bros. shares had doubled in value from their offer price of $ 23. Shares then climbed to $ 81.40 before falling back to $ 52.85. It has a market value of around $ 8.6 billion, making it the fourth most valuable company in Oregon. ESS Tech: The Wilsonville-based manufacturer says its iron-based battery technology can meet the energy storage needs of clean electricity generators. The company raised $ 308 million in October by merging with a publicly traded investment fund known as PSPC, well below the $ 465 million predicted by ESS. But shares shot up as a result of the offer, and the company has a market value of around $ 2 billion. Spend: Portland-based Expensify manufactures software to manage employee expense reports. The company raised $ 70 million, and an additional $ 192 million for shareholders who sell their shares, when it went public in November. The stock is trading around $ 36, up from its offer price of $ 27. It has a market value of $ 3.0 billion. Vacasa: The Portland vacation rental management company went public with a PSPC deal earlier this month that raised $ 340 million, below the $ 485 million predicted by Vacasa. Stocks are down about 36% from their debuts, ending the week at $ 7.95. The company has a market value of approximately $ 3.4 billion. As well: Vancouver-based biotechnology company Absci, which was founded in Portland, went public in July at $ 16 a share. The stock has trended lower since then and is now trading around $ 8.67, giving it a market value of around $ 800 million. Coming soon: Portland-based nuclear reactor company NuScale Power plans to raise up to $ 413 million by going public with a PSPC deal in the first half of 2022. And the Portland-based childcare chain KinderCare, which pulled its IPO this fall, hopes to make another attempt next year.

