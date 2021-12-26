Business
Inflation, COVID and war: what stock market professionals fear for the coming year | Business
The biggest risks to markets in 2022 are inflation, coronavirus and geopolitical tensions, according to some 700 respondents to a global Markets Live survey.
Over 30% cited inflation as one of their biggest worries when asked: What do you think is the biggest tail risk for the markets in 2022, and how likely do you think that tail risk is?
Respondents often linked the risks of higher inflation to central banks falling behind or tightening too quickly.
More than a quarter were concerned about the coronavirus, of which nearly half were focused on a new variant. More detailed responses cited governments imposing new restrictions or central banks adjusting their policies in response.
About 23% cited geopolitical tensions and 16% specifically used the terms war, invasion or conflict. The main examples cited were rising tensions between China and Taiwan, and Russia and Ukraine, especially the possibility of an invasion. Any escalation in both cases was seen as a follow-up to a larger conflict involving more countries.
The fourth highest extreme risk, with 13% of responses, was the Federal Reserve, particularly the possibility that the US central bank would tighten interest rates too quickly. More generally, 10% said that policy errors were an extreme risk. While 5% cited the risks associated with central banks around the world, responses were divided on the likelihood of policymakers falling behind or overreacting to inflation.
When it comes to China, those interviewed saw both geopolitical and national risks. Contagion linked to China’s economic situation was frequently cited, with the potential for slower growth and impact on the housing market.
Other risks cited included: supply chain (around 5%), cryptocurrencies (4%) and stagflation (2.6%).
The Global Markets Live survey, conducted December 5-18, had 873 respondents. Of these, 44% were based in North America, 37% in Europe and 10% in Asia. The top three jobs were portfolio manager (35%), research / strategy / economist (15%) and long-side buyer (12%).
The methodology involved in analyzing the 672 responses to the tail risk question included counting the frequency of terms and calculating percentages against the number of responses to that question. The details were then analyzed manually.
