The best dividend-paying stocks to buy in 2022? 5 for your watchlist

Dividend stocks are increasingly sought after in the stock Exchange now. This would be the case, as many view dividend-paying stocks as a safe haven in times of volatility. With inflation rising and the threats of the Omicron variant, stocks with high dividend yields could help stabilize their portfolios. Additionally, investors can expect steady cash flow and there is the possibility of decent capital gains over time.

In this age of low interest rates, dividend payments can be a great way to supplement your income. And by investing in some of the high dividend stocks, you could potentially grow your portfolio with a simple and consistent composition. Now you might be thinking that investing in high dividend stocks is for retirees who need income to live on. But it should also be noted that this section of the scholarship today may offer lower volatility.

Undoubtedly, many of the growth stocks have provided significant returns since the start of the pandemic. But they are no longer the apparent choice. Like all other boom and bust cycles. With the bearish trajectory of the stock market that we have seen in recent weeks, some investors have turned conservative. Therefore, the allure of investing in dividend-paying stocks would be increasingly the focus of attention. And if you make a list of best dividend-paying stocks 2022, do you have the following names on your list?

Best dividend-paying stocks to buy [Or Avoid] For 2022

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate in the entertainment industry. The REIT is a triple net leased to important names like Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) and Hard Rock Café. Following its acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, VICI Properties will have 43 world-class gambling properties in Las Vegas and 15 US states, slated to close in the first half of 2022. And the REIT’s cash rent will almost double from $ 1.5 billion to $ 2.6 billion. VICI Properties currently has a 5.2% dividend yield.

Notably, VICI Properties was able to collect all of the rent in cash that was due on time amid the COVID-19 crisis last year. This is impressive considering that Las Vegas has been closed for a few months. Additionally, despite the high annual growth profile, VICI stock appears to be reasonably priced for long-term investors looking for safe and growing dividend payouts. Considering all of this, would VICI stock be on your list of the highest dividing stocks to buy right now?

Apple

Many investors would not consider Apple a high dividend share. But that may soon change. Even with premium pricing on its devices, Apple continues to thrive amid the current pandemic. Not to mention that the company also offers a wide range of services and subscriptions that work well with its devices. All of these make up Apple’s holistic tech ecosystem. Currently, AAPL shares have an annual dividend of $ 0.88 and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Granted, Apple’s dividend might not look particularly attractive today. But it’s worth pointing out that its last quarterly dividend is more than 7% higher than it was a year ago. More importantly, Apple is still on a healthy growth path. In its most recent quarter, Apple reported revenue of $ 83.4 billion, up 29% year-on-year. Given its strong growth, there is a lot to look forward to. So, would AAPL stock be one of the highest dividend paying stocks to buy right now?

Coke

Coke is a multinational beverage company whose products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Its multi-billion dollar brands are spread across several beverage categories around the world. This includes sparkling soda brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta. It also includes brands of hydration, sports, coffee and tea. It employs more than 700,000 people around the world and continues to have a positive impact on the lives of its consumers. Currently, Coca-Cola pays a dividend yield of 2.9%.

For those unfamiliar with it, Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payout to shareholders for 59 consecutive years. And you could count on the company to keep doing that given its healthy growth rate. At the end of October, the company released its third quarter financial results, which exceeded analysts’ estimates. It enjoys continued momentum and strong results with revenue growing 16% year over year to reach $ 10 billion. Impressively, it is already ahead of its pre-pandemic levels. Coca-Cola also reported earnings per share of $ 0.57 for the quarter, up 41% from the previous year. Given the good quarter, is the KO share worth investing in right now?

AbbVie

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie is an attractive income game for many investors. The drugmaker currently pays over 4% in dividend yield, making it one of the highest dividing stocks among its peers in the industry. Most notably, the company has increased its dividend yield by 225% since 2013. All of this is possible thanks to the company’s strong treatment portfolio spanning many medical fields. Immunology, neuroscience, eye care, oncology and gastroenterology are among the main areas of interest of AbbVies.

On the financial side, the activity of the company remains healthy with a total turnover of 14.34 billion dollars in the last quarter. The company also maintains strong profit margins, reaching 22.2% in the last quarter. Despite its massive operations, AbbVie doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. AbbVie radically transformed its product portfolio before the patent for the anti-inflammatory drug Humira expired. That aside, the company still has a strong line of drugs that could continue to drive both top line and bottom line growth. Having said that, would you consider adding ABBV stock to your watchlist soon?

Innovative industrial properties

Innovative industrial properties (IIPR) focuses solely on the acquisition and rental of industrial properties. Tastes of which are marketed to state licensed marijuana growers as production facilities. Essentially, the IIPR’s attack on the weed industry is unique to say the least. Regardless of the scale, weed growers looking to enter the growing US market will need space. Additionally, the company recently increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to $ 1.50 per share. The stock currently has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

According to a study by Grand View Research, legal marijuana sales could increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% between 2021 and 2028. In early November, the IIPR said it owned 76 properties in 19 states. Some of its tenants are among the largest American marijuana companies such as Truly (OTCMKTS: TCNNF) and Cresco Laboratories (OTCMKTS: CRLBF). With the regulated pot industry on the cusp of significant growth, would you watch the actions of the IIPR?

